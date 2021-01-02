O'Gara's La Rochelle demolish Agen to bag tenth win, stay first in Top 14

RONAN O’Gara’s La Rochelle racked up their tenth win of the Top 14 season with a bonus point 43-13 victory in Agen Saturday to remain top of the standings.

La Rochelle led 28-9 at the break despite Agen being first on the scoreboard with a try. The visitors international hooker Pierre Bougarit was in unstoppable form, claiming a first half hat trick of tries.

A second half brace from his French colleague Gregory Alldritt wrapped up the bonus point win. O’Gara’s men remain two points clear of second-placed Toulouse who came away from Montpellier with a hard-fought 16-9 victory. It was their first win in Montpellier since 2015.

Clermont Auvergne, who travel to Limerick this month to face Munster in the Champions Cup, entertain third-placed Racing 92 on Sunday.

Meanwhile in PRO14 action, Magnus Bradbury's try was enough to seal a 10-7 win for Edinburgh over Glasgow after a late surge of points at Murrayfield.

The scoreboard remained blank until the 65th minute as a mixture of freezing conditions and sloppy mistakes resulted in both teams wasting a string of openings to strike.

Edinburgh fly-half Jaco Van Der Walt eventually nudged his side in front with a penalty before Bradbury's try with 10 minutes left Glasgow with it all to do.

Warriors replacement Lewis Bean did cross over in the final moments but Edinburgh held on to win the first leg of the 1872 Cup double-header and four valuable Guinness PRO14 points.

In the English Premiership, Wasps head coach Lee Blackett revealed his side were determined to make a physical statement as they demolished Heineken Cup champions Exeter Chiefs 34-5 in a repeat of last season's Gallagher Premiership final.

While the Chiefs rested a number of their Test stars including England internationals Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill, Blackett fielded the biggest pack he was able to.

He was rewarded with a bonus-point win that saw lock-turned-flanker James Gaskell and replacement prop Simon McIntyre cross twice each, while Lima Sopoaga also touched down.

"We talked about making a physical statement. We wanted to really front up physically and we generally did that," Blackett said. "We're really pleased with the result and the performance. It was built off a really good defensive performance and the pack as well. They really fronted up.

"People underestimate how good a pack we've got - it's one of our big strengths. Look at how many of the guys are under 30. If they're not playing international rugby then they're very much talked about. It's been a long time since we picked a pack as big as that.

"We're not naive, we know they were missing some key guys up front. But Exeter put 30 on Harlequins with a very similar team. They also put 40 on Bath at home. They're a good outfit no matter who they are picking. They're always very competitive and will be fighting at the top."

Exeter slipped to their first defeat since October, in the process losing their 100 per cent start to the Premiership season, but boss Rob Baxter expects them to bounce back.

"It's a tough loss, but we have lost plenty of games before and we have always come back," Baxter said. "We have won Premierships and European Cups and been a team that can deal with the losses. It's not just about winning.

"Rugby is a pretty honest game, you tend to win games you deserve to win and you tend to lose games you deserve to lose. We have just got to accept it and take ownership."