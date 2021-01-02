Ben Healy returns as Munster head for Ulster in confident mood

It looks like a challenge every bit as intimidating as a trip to Stade Marcel Michelin for the young Munster side preparing to face Ulster in Belfast this evening.

Yet having seen their more experienced squadmates battle to an epic victory at Clermont Auvergne last time out, there is evidence of a belief within Johann van Graan’s party heading to Kingspan Stadium that a lack of composure and confidence will not be an issue, whichever way the odds are stacked.

Munster return to action for the first time in 14 days when they face an experienced Ulster side looking to make it 10 wins from 10 in the Guinness Pro14 as they vie with Leinster for supremacy in Conference A.

Head coach van Graan was denied a chance to extend their own winning start to 2020-21 to 10 straight wins, eight in the Pro14, when the St Stephen’s night clash with Leinster was postponed last weekend and today’s away trip sees Munster visit a stadium in which the home side was last defeated in the league in October 2018 and from where they most recently returned south with a win in October 2016.

An Ulster side which features nine internationals after head coach Dan McFarland made 10 changes from the side which claimed an excellent 32-19 win at Connacht on December 27 adds another degree of difficulty for a less experienced Munster selection but starting tighthead John Ryan thinks the confidence boost gained from that brilliant comeback from 28-9 down to win 39-31 in France on December 19 can help his side start the New Year with a bang.

Ryan is one of seven replacements who helped close out Munster’s thrilling victory at Clermont to have been promoted to the starting line-up in Belfast. He is one of the few senior statesmen in a side captained by Billy Holland that sees Ireland hooker Niall Scannell return after four months out with a neck injury and Dave Kilcoyne among the replacements after almost five months sidelined by an ankle injury.

Shane Daly, who moves from wing to full-back, is the only survivor from the team which started against Clermont but Ryan is convinced this team can follow suit in Belfast.

“We’re definitely more confident but I think that confidence was there,” the tighthead said.

“It was there the whole time. We were playing well for the last few years but maybe the team of old might have gone up against Clermont and said, ‘Oh god, they’ve scored three fast tries and they have a bonus point within how many minutes’ and we might have faded away a bit and come back later into the game.

“We didn’t panic, we just stayed very calm and the confidence is definitely after building again on top of that. It was there anyway and that was shown by the composure the lads on the pitch had when we went down 19 points within half an hour.

“It’s going to be a big game this weekend. The last few times we met it has been two for two, the home teams have won the last four times. Last year we went up there and we didn’t have a good performance whatsoever [losing 38-17] so we will be looking to change that and hopefully turn it around.

“They are in great form at the moment. They were probably looking a bit down against Connacht last week and just turned the game on its head and had a serious result in the Sportsground. It will be a really tough ask and we just need to keep getting the wins and stay on top of our conference.”

That Munster’s relative inexperience comes in the shape of in-form half-backs Craig Casey and a fit-again Ben Healy will add to the encouragement of Munster supporters.

The academy fly-half has recovered from the shoulder injury sustained in the European home win over Harlequins and he resumes his partnership with scrum-half Casey as JJ Hanrahan and Conor Murray are rested, while there is a possible debut off the bench for another academy out-half, current Ireland Under-20 star Jack Crowley.

Daly anchors a back three featuring Calvin Nash and first-season professional Liam Coombes, who has recovered from a hamstring injury to make his fifth senior appearance, a first since December 2019.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership while in the pack, Niall Scannell packs down in a new front-row combination with Ryan and loosehead Liam O’Connor.

Captain Holland partners Fineen Wycherley in the second row while the back row consists of Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, and Jack O’Sullivan.