Something has to give as Ulster braced for 'fiery and confrontational' Munster challenge

Tom O’Toole says Ulster are expecting a ‘fiery and confrontational’ Munster side to turn up at Kingspan Stadium, with both provinces protecting maximum records in this season’s PRO14 competition.

Ulster have gone with a very strong team in order to try and make it 10 PRO14 wins out of 10 with Munster also unbeaten having won all seven outings this season, so something will have to give in Belfast tonight.

22-year-old tighthead prop O’Toole, who will win his 50th cap off the bench, knows the battle up front is where the war will be won and lost.

“We know Munster really are proud of their set-piece,” he said. “It is something they try to get a hammer in the game with through either their scrum or their maul, so we are expecting a tough challenge there”.

After two tough European losses, Ulster bounced back with a 32-19 win over Connacht at the Sportsground last week.

“Jordi Murphy said to us ‘lads no way are we going on a losing streak here and losing three in a row’ so it was a massive result for us,” O’Toole said.

“You enjoy the celebrations of a good performance but know we have to back it up.

“Physically we have to bring that same effort because we know how fiery and confrontational Munster can be. Their game with Leinster was called off so they will be fresh and up for it, and they are playing an expansive open brand of rugby this year.

“We know how dangerous they can be but we always love a challenge to see where we are against one of the best teams in the league.

“It’s going to be heated and that’s what we want. You want to get into it.”

O’Toole has only played in four games this season having recently returned from an ankle injury picked up in the PRO14 final defeat by Leinster in September.

He was flying earlier in the year and was called into the Ireland squad and looked like he might be on the verge of winning his first cap.

And then the pandemic came. The world stopped and rugby stopped and — while he returned in superb form — the injury stopped him in his tracks again.

He feels like he has a little ground to make up to really find his role in this Ulster team.

“It’s been a hard year with not much going on outside of rugby and you can’t choose when you get injured but it is difficult when things aren’t flowing the way you want.

“I had a great two years with lots of game time and I was playing well so it is something I have had to think about. I’m hoping now to get a good string of games and trying to getting back to the form I was in around the PRO14 final because I felt in a good space there.

“I am not a million miles away but there is always a bit of work to do to get back to that stage. Hopefully when I get back playing good rugby, things will take off from there.”

Only James Hume, Ethan McIlroy, Kieran Treadwell, and Nick Timoney are retained from last week’s inter-pro win away to Connacht, with Ulster head coach Dan McFarland making 11 changes to the starting team.

Internationals Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns, and John Cooney return in the backs along with New Zealander Matt Faddes.

There is an all-new front row led by Rob Herring with Australian Sam Carter captaining the side from the second row. David McCann gets his first senior start in the back row.

Academy prospects Callum Reid and Nathan Doak, who is the son of former Ulster coach Neil Doak, could make their debuts off the bench. Ben Moxham, who made his debut off the bench last week, keeps his place in the replacements.

There is real quality on the Ulster bench with the explosive power of Marcell Coetzee and craft of Ian Madigan to come into the game.