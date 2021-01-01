Sevens star O’Donnell set for Connacht debut as Leinster clash gets go-ahead despite Covid cases

Leinster academy duo Max O'Reilly and Andrew Smith will make their debuts from the start in tomorrow's PRO14 derby with Connacht at the RDS.

Wicklow 20-year-old O'Reilly starts his first senior game in the number 15 jersey, while St Michael's Leinster Schools Cup winner Smith makes his bow on the right wing, with Dave Kearney adding experience on th left.

Luke McGrath will captain the side, with Johnny Sexton back from injury beside him in the number ten jersey.

On the bench Ed Byrne and Jack Conan make a return from injury.

Former World Sevens Player of the Year nominee Ben O’Donnell is in line to make his Connacht debut. O'Donnell joined the province last summer but has been forced to wait for his first appearance after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The back three player is named among the replacements and there are five changes to the starting XV that lined out against Ulster last weekend.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy comes into the front row alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt, while Gavin Thornbury returns in the second row beside Quinn Roux who is named as captain.

The back row features both Masterson brothers, with Sean at number 8 and Eoghan at blindside flanker, while Conor Oliver completes the pack from the opposite flank.

Caolin Blade and Jack Carty continue to partner-up at 9 and 10 respectively, as do Tom Daly and Sammy Arnold at centre. The final change comes in the back three with Peter Sullivan starting on the wing, with Alex Wootton and John Porch completing the side.

Connacht also confirmed that a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, presenting minor symptoms. These players along with a number of others identified as close contacts are self-isolating in accordance with public health guidelines.

In total 68 Connacht players and staff tested negative this week and, following full engagement with public health authorities and PRO14 Rugby, they are satisfied the game can proceed as scheduled.

Head Coach Andy Friend said:

“While we have had to deal with a few cases in the squad this week, we have still been able to name a strong team thanks to the depth we have been building these past few months. It’s also really pleasing to be able to include Ben O’Donnell in our 23 for the first time.

"Even though there’s a lot of frustration about our last few results, the overall mood in the squad is good. We can’t wait to head to Dublin and test ourselves against what’s clearly a very strong Leinster side.”

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly, A Smith, J O'Brien, R O'Loughlin, D Kearney, J Sexton, L McGrath (captain); P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent, R Molony, D Toner, R Baird, S Penny, D Leavy,

Replacements: S Cronin, E Byrne, T Clarkson, J Murphy, J Conan, H O’Sullivan, L Turner, W Connors,

CONNACHT: J Porch, P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton, J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy, G Thornbury, Q Roux (captain) E Masterson, C Oliver, S Masterson

Replacements: J Murphy, M Burke, C Kenny, U Dillane, C Prendergast, K Marmion, D Kilgallen, B O’Donnell

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

RDS, Saturday, 7.35pm, live on eir Sport & RTÉ Radio