Ben Healy returns for Munster against strong Ulster lineup

Ben Healy returns from injury to the Munster number 10 jersey for Saturday’s trip to Ulster after Johann van Graan made wholesale changes for the Guinness PRO14 interprovincial derby in Belfast.

There is a welcome return for Ireland loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, named on the bench, while hooker Niall Scannell and wing Liam Coombes are also set to make their seasonal debuts in a starting line-up that features 14 changes from the side head coach van Graan selected to face Clermont Auvergne last time out on December 19.

With the rump of Munster’s international contingent and frontliners kept out of the fray, only Shane Daly survives from the XV that came from 28-9 down at Stade Marcel Michelin to claim an epic 39-31 Champions Cup victory and he is moved from the wing to full-back as Munster put their unbeaten nine-match start to 2020-21 on the line against an Ulster side that has won all nine of its PRO14 games so far.

Both sides will kick off at Kingspan Stadium on top of their respective conferences, with hosts Ulster seven points clear of Leinster in Conference A having played two more games than the champions while Munster enjoy a 12-point lead over Connacht at the top of Conference B after seven games apiece.

This will be Munster’s first interpro on the festive season following the postponement of their St Stephen’s Day home clash with Leinster due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp and the extra downtime has enabled Healy to fully recover from the shoulder injury the academy fly-half sustained against Harlequins on December 13.

Healy resumes a half-back partnership with Craig Casey as JJ Hanrahan and Conor Murray are rested with a possible debut off the bench for another academy out-half, current Ireland Under-20 star Jack Crowley.

Daly anchors a back three featuring Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes, who has recovered from a hamstring injury having made three appearances last season before graduating from the Munster academy over the summer.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership while in the pack, Niall Scannell has been named for his first appearance of the season following a four-month absence due to a neck injury.

The hooker will pack down in a new front-row combination with Liam O’Connor and John Ryan with Fineen Wycherley and captain Billy Holland behind them in the second row while the back row consists of Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan.

Kilcoyne is included in his first match-day squad since injuring his ankle against Leinster on August 22.

Ulster have gone with a very strong team as they try to make it 10 wins from 10 games in this season’s competition.

Only James Hume, Ethan McIlroy, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney are retained from last week’s inter-pro win away to Connacht, with Ulster head coach Dan McFarland making 11 changes to the starting team.

Internationals Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns and John Cooney return in the backs along with New Zealander Matt Faddes as Ulster attempt to inflict a first PRO14 defeat of the season on Munster, who have won all seven outings.

There is an all-new front row led by Rob Herring with Australian Sam Carter captaining the side from the second row. David McCann gets his first senior start in the back row.

Academy prospects Callum Reid and Nathan Doak, who is the son of former Ulster coach Neil Doak, could make their debuts off the bench. Ben Moxham, who made his debut off the bench last week, keeps his place in the replacements.

There is real quality on the Ulster bench with the explosive power of Marcell Coetzee and craft of Ian Madigan to come into the game.

Kick off at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday is at 5.15pm.

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes; B Healy, C Casey; L O’Connor, N Scannell, J Ryan; F Wycherley, B Holland - captain; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: R Marshall, D Kilcoyne, R Salanoa, T Ahern, T O’Donnell, N McCarthy, J Crowley, D Sweetnam.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; K Treadwell, S Carter (capt); M Rea, D McCann, N Timoney

Replacements: A McBurney, C Reid, T O’Toole, D O’Connor, M Coetzee, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham