Munster's wider brief can help John Ryan regain stalled momentum

International rugby isn’t always a step up. There are times when it can act as a brake, or a step back.

John Ryan, overlooked by Andy Farrell for Ireland’s Six Nations commitments last spring, endured an operation on a shoulder during the first lockdown but made a point of burrowing his way back into the Ireland reckoning on the game’s autumn restart.

Five appearances with Munster, three to round off the delayed finish to the previous club season, and two at the beginning of this latest campaign, were enough to earn a recall to the national setup that ultimately made for a disappointing experience.

With Tadhg Furlong still out injured, Farrell started Andrew Porter across all six Ireland games in the latter half of 2020. It was only come the third last tie, away to England, that Ryan made the bench and even that came with a sting in the tail.

Porter played all 80 minutes that afternoon in Twickenham and he punched in for another 75 two weeks later when the test window came to a close at home to Scotland. Ryan’s one and only proper run came in between those two, with 40 minutes against Georgia in Dublin.

“I got in there and I felt like I had all the momentum but that it was just stopped in its tracks by not getting a nod for the first how many games? I only got in for the last two games so it was stalled a bit.

“I’ve come back now and just got the two games with Munster and coming off the bench, which I don’t enjoy particularly, but I just need to build that momentum again and go better next time.”

There’s no beef with any of this, just a determination to rediscover the forward motion that he felt propelling him along back in September and October. A start against Ulster this Saturday will be part of that process.

A strong scrummager, he has worked assiduously on his defence this year and noted obvious improvements in that department. A man who claims to be never satisfied with his game, he has targeted a greater influence with ball in hand as well.

It’s nearly a decade since he started out with Munster but he still remembers his time prior to that at UCC with fondness. Not least the days when he weighed a sprightly 112kgs and carried the ball 20 times a game for the club.

His official weight now is 120kgs. That’s actually a bit on the light side for him but, if anything, it can’t hurt in his ambition to feature more in the open plains and in a Munster side which is weaning itself off the ball-carrying dominance of the CJ Standers, Jean Kleyns, and Dave Kilcoynes.

“It’s very exciting because they’re challenging everyone. They’re challenging everyone to get their hands on the ball whereas before we would have had... I wouldn’t say it was nominated ball-carriers, but there were lads who put their hands up more than others to carry.

“We’re playing more of a wider game, I suppose, and they’re just challenging front rows as well as back rows to get on the ball equally and to use their skillset, and to challenge everyone’s skillset to drive us on to another level.”

Johann van Graan has spoken about the progress Munster have made in this facet of the game this season. So too has Stuart Lancaster, Leinster’s senior coach explaining prior to Christmas how their great rivals have expanded their palette since the sides last met in September.

It’s a delicate operation in that they need to maintain the fundamentals that have been so integral to the Munster DNA for so long while stitching on the extras and, in forwards coach Graham Rowntree, Ryan believes they have a man well able to marry both sides.

“I find him very good anyway and a lot of the lads my age and a few years younger would remember him playing. The younger lads not so much but he was a bit of a tough man on the pitch and I was very excited when he came to us.

“Working with him has been very good, a pleasure, and he brings the old school into the new era so he has got it all. He has definitely added an edge to us and we can see that at setpiece.”