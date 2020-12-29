Weekend off has Munster rested and ready for testing trip to Ulster, says JP Ferreira

JP Ferreira believes the postponement of Munster's St Stephen's Day clash with Leinster will help rather than hinder the province as they make the long trip to face an Ulster side that inflicted a crushing defeat on them 12 months ago.

A delay in Covid-19 test results forced the Leinster game to be nixed at just two days' notice but the Munster defence coach feels that the unexpected gap in the schedule will be no bad thing given the non-stop nature of the season to date.

“It probably will stand us in good stead because we had a good couple of weeks on the go and we could give them a weekend and get their heads clear from rugby. So that is a positive. And we still trained on Thursday so we didn’t think of it as limiting us.”

John Ryan shared that perspective, the prop pointing out that players and staff had the opportunity to spend three-and-a-half days with their nearest and dearest over the festive period when they would have otherwise been at full throttle.

The task now is to flip back into work mode without delay.

Johann van Graan's side went to Belfast without a string of internationals this time last year and shipped five tries in a 38-17 defeat. Munster's last win at the Kingspan was back in October 2016 when Rory Scannell won it with a 74th-minute drop goal.

“We know certainly how tough Ulster are in Belfast,” said Ferreira. “We got that first-hand last season and them beating us up really up there. So we know what is coming, it will be a tough test, and we are excited for the weekend.”

Munster will go there rested and eager to back up that incredible comeback win against Clermont Auvergne in France two weekends ago. Down by 19 points at one stage, the visitors ran out 39-31 winners to secure one of the province's greatest ever European wins.

And that says something.

“We started slowly against them,” said Ferreira. “After 28 seconds they scored their first try so, defensively, that is a massive, massive point for me. We need to start quicker and put our stamp on the match much earlier than we did.

“But then as soon as we started getting our rhythm, getting the flow to our game regarding our attack, the boys started getting confidence from that. And at half-time, certainly we were all up for the second-half which was immense obviously, winning it 31-3.”

How the Leinster postponement impacts on the availability or otherwise of some of their top talents remains to be seen but they will certainly be without both Peter O'Mahony and Ben Healy who have been rehabbing away during the 'week off'.

O'Mahony will complete the final steps of the return to play protocols once he returns to squad training next week. The Ireland back row suffered a head injury during the province's comeback win over Clermont.

Healy has begun non-contact training as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained against Harlequins earlier this month.

Kick-off in Belfast is at 5.15pm this Saturday.