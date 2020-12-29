Ian Madigan: Ulster players respect and understand Marcell Coetzee exit

Ian Madigan said that Marcell Coetzee came in last week and addressed the Ulster players and explained the reasons behind his decision to return to South Africa a year early.

Madigan said that the squad can appreciate the rationale behind the Springbok’s decision and that it is now up to Ulster to move on and continue their winning run in the PRO14 with derby clashes coming up against Munster and Leinster.

He said that Coetzee’s announcement after losing their Heineken Champions Cup clashes to Toulouse and Gloucester didn’t derail their drive to bounce back from those defeats when heading to play Connacht on Sunday night, when they extended their winning start to the league to nine games.

“It is important but there are two ways of looking at it. You’re on the way to three defeats in a row and a marquee player is leaving the club. Or you could say, look, we know we were very close. We could have won two European games. We didn’t but we know we could have.

“And internally we know what is happening with Marcell. Every player within the club has the utmost respect for him. He came in during the week when he was injured, he stepped up and spoke very well.

“We all understand that. It’s his home country. He’s a guy who comes in every day and gives 100% in training and on the field. We get that. We know this is a collective and our group is very strong.”

Madigan was in superb form, landing eight kicks on a typically wet and blustery night at the Sportsground with his 22-point haul driving them to a 32-19 comeback win.

And the 31-year old, who won the last of his 30 caps off the bench against South Africa in 2016, hasn’t given up on an Irish recall having returned home this season to join Ulster after three seasons with Bristol Bears and a campaign with Bordeaux Begles.

“Every player who is eligible for Ireland, their number one goal has to be representing their country, otherwise you won’t be competitive. I knew that time was ticking, and I had to come back here if I wanted to play for Ireland again. It had to be sooner rather than later.

“Obviously there are challenges. Billy (Burns) is going well, he’s a quality player. There are plenty of other good out-halves in Ireland. But when I get my opportunities, I just want to go out there and give it my best. I’m not going to shirk away from the goal, I want to play for Ireland.

“Andy Farrell has spoken to me, it was nice to get the confidence boost at the start of the season to name check me in the media,” he added.