Number of teams to qualify for next season's Champions Cup undecided

The number of teams that will participate in next season’s Heineken Champions Cup has not been decided and, as a result, PRO14 clubs do not know yet what they need to do to get into Europe’s premier competition for the 2021/22 season.

PRO14 clubs found out on Christmas Eve that there would not be any quarter-finals or semi-finals in this season’s campaign and that just the top team in each conference would go straight into the final to pave the way for a new competition from April to June involving the four big South African franchises.

Leinster and Ulster will battle it out at the top of Conference A but, barring a collapse, Munster look set to win the other pool, leaving the remaining nine sides with only Champions Cup places to play for in the remaining rounds to March.

A spokesperson for the EPCR, who are keeping their fingers crossed that the two remaining pool rounds can go ahead in January, said they were unable to decide on the format at this stage.

“Due to the evolving coronavirus situation, the format for the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup has yet to be decided.

“Once the number of qualifiers from the PRO14, Premiership, and TOP 14 has been agreed, it will be then up to each league to come up with its own qualification methodology,” said the spokesperson.

Connacht coach Andy Friend said as recently as last Tuesday that one of their targets for the season was a home semi-final spot in the PRO14 and while he’s not giving up on catching Munster and nailing the top spot in Conference B, despite being 12 points behind them after Sunday’s loss to Ulster, securing a Champions Cup place is also vital.

“At this particular point in time I think what we have been told is that it is the top six finishers and it could be more, depending on what else happens,” he said after the 32-19 loss to Ulster on Sunday night.

“That rests with us, we need to finish in the top six because we definitely want to be in the Champions Cup next season, so every point counts.”

Meanwhile, Connacht full-back Tiernan O’Halloran and his replacement Colm de Buitléar will both be examined to establish the extent of injuries which forced them off during Sunday’s game.

It is a cruel blow, in particular, for O’Halloran who was making his first start of the season after making three appearances off the bench on his return from injury.

“It looks like he has torn something in his quad but we will know more after a scan. Similar to Colm de Buitléar, just to add a bit more misery to the night,” said Friend.