Ian Madigan kicks undefeated Ulster to PRO14 victory over Connacht

Connacht 19 Ulster 32

Ulster recovered from a poor opening half to maintain their winning start to the PRO14 season when they came from behind to win in Galway for the first time since 2015 at the Sportsground.

Ian Madigan was in superb form off the tee, kicking eight from nine in a 22-point haul as they recovered from a pummelling from Connacht in the opening half to take control after the restart.

Connacht, also trying to bounce back from two European defeats, didn’t make enough of their opportunities in the opening half when they were on top as they fell to their third defeat of the campaign.

Ulster made the most of what came their way in the opening half against the wind and three penalties from Ian Madigan kept them in touch, trailing 14-9 at the break despite Connacht enjoying 77% and 85% territory.

But the Ulster defence, forced to make 91 tackles to Connacht’s 23, was good and they kept a dominant Connacht at bay for long periods.

Madigan gave Ulster a perfect start, landing his first penalty in the second minute from 38 metres after Tom Daly was pinged for not rolling away and he converted one from 45 metres nine minutes later after Finlay Bealham was penalised for not releasing after being tackled by Jordi Murphy.

But Connacht’s dominance began to tell, none more so than their scrum which had an edge on Ulster and this dominance yielded the opening try after 21 minutes.

The move started with a good jinking run by Matt Healy down the left but the pressure led to three scrum penalties before Ulster loosehead Kyle McCall was binned and Connacht made their numerical advantage count with two tries.

Jack Carty got the first when Connacht went wide off the scrum with Ulster left winger Ethan McIlroy being temporarily replaced to allow Andrew Warwick enter the front row for McCall. Carty scored in that corner and then converted to lead 7-6.

The lead only lasted briefly as Ultan Dillane was penalised for a lineout infringement on Kieran Treadwell and Madigan made no mistake from 20 metres.

Connacht, though, took charge after that and the pressure finally yielded a second try after a series of attacks were stopped short, they went wide through Caolin Blade, Tiernan O’Halloran, and Daly for John Porch to score for the second week in a row when he went over in the right corner. Carty converted to make it 14-9 after 28 minutes.

Connacht lost full-back O’Halloran, making his first start of the season following three off the bench after injury, with one Connemara man being replaced by another when Colm de Buitléar came on.

Ulster, with the wind increasing, got back in front ten minutes after the restart when they were rewarded for going to the corner with a penalty and after scrum-half Alby Mathewson slipped through a couple of tackles, the finish was supplied by Murphy, with Madigan converting for 16-14.

They turned the screw after that and punished some more poor defence with Greg Jones supplying the final pass for Nick Timoney to burst through and score, with Madigan’s fifth kick of the night making it 23-14 to Ulster.

Connacht hit back and while Ulster defended well initially, Daly got through James Hume’s tackle to score.

Carty was unable to convert from the left, leaving four between them but Madigan pushed that out to seven when he landed a good penalty from 45 metres with 15 minutes left.

He missed his first kick of the night from 25 metres on the right wing eight minutes from time but then three minutes later sealed the issue with a kick from almost the same spot and added a sixth penalty a minute from time.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: J Carty, J Porch, T Daly. Conversions: J Carty (2).

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: J Murphy, N Timoney; Cons: I Madigan (2); Pens: Madigan (6).

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, S Arnold, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; U Dillane, Q Roux; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: G Thornbury for Roux (1-10, blood); C de Buitléar for O’Halloran (32); J Duggan for Buckley (50); S O’Brien for de Buitléar (51); Thornbury for Roux (55); D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (57); D Heffernan for Delahunt (57); K Marmion for Blade (66).

Ulster: M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; I Madigan, A Mathewson; K McCall, J Andrew, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; G Jones, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: A Warwick for McIlroy (20-30); Warwick for McCall (30); M Moore for O’Toole (53); B Moxham for S Moore (62); M Faddes for Gilroy (66); B Roberts for Andrew (66), D Shanahan for Mathewson (79).

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU).