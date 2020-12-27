Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle overcome red card to lead Top 14

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle overcome red card to lead Top 14

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara

Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 20:09
Cian Locke

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle continue to lead the Top 14 table after overcoming an early red card to grind out a 22-9 victory over Montpellier.

Will Skelton was sent off in the 19th minute after his shoulder made contact with the head of Paul Willemse in an attempted tackle. 

Anthony Bouthier further punished the error with his second penalty to move Montpellier 6-3 ahead but the hosts hit back as Ihaia West brought his tally to three penalties on the stroke of half-time for a 9-6 lead.

An error from the restart and an advantageous bounce allowed Kevin Gourdon in for the only try of the game and in tough weather conditions, the points were never in doubt. 

West converted and added two more penalties, with Alex Lozowski’s kick the only Montpellier reply.

Bonus-point wins for Toulouse against Bordeaux Begles (45-23) and Racing 92, with Donnacha Ryan in action, against Agen (45-10) saw La Rochelle’s lead cut by a point. 

Toulouse now sit one point behind after 12 games, while Racing, with a game in hand, are two back.

