Ulster chiefs 'deeply frustrated' over exit of Marcell Coetzee at season's end

Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie said the province are "deeply frustrated" by the circumstances surrounding the departure of back-row Marcell Coetzee to South Africa at the end of the seaon.

Having returned home during the first lockdown period in the summer, the 29-year-old expressed a strong desire to remain in South Africa due to the ongoing uncertainty around the Coronavirus pandemic.

He subsequently returned to Belfast when professional rugby resumed after the first lockdown but the back-row remained committed to his ambition of a return to his homeland.

It is understood that the 29-year-old is set to join the Blue Blues who tweeted news of an imminent new signing on Christmas Eve which they described as the 'biggest festive gift' to supporters.

Today’s announcement - and the terms agreed for Coetzee’s release - enables Ulster Rugby and Head Coach Dan McFarland to move forward with recruitment for a long-term replacement.

Head Coach Dan McFarland said: “Marcell has been a great performer for us on and off the field and I’m sure he will continue to bring his high-performance standards through until June.

“We have a talented squad that is growing in experience. We are looking to supplement and support that talent, particularly in the forwards, in line with our ambition to consistently compete for championships.”

Coetzee said: “It all started during lockdown when I was back home for four months.

"My wife and I did a lot of thinking together about life and we also reflected on where I am in my career.

“We decided to come back to Belfast with an open mind, but ultimately we miss home, the South African culture and way of life – and after five seasons the longing for home has just caught up with us.

“I must say Ulster have been absolutely superb to me, on and off the field during my career, and I feel I have grown as a person and as a player for the experiences the club has given me.

"Ulster will always have a special place in the hearts of my wife and I.”

However Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie said they are "deeply frustrated" by the upcoming departure of the South African.

He added that it was against their wishes and Ulster had no option but to release the player.

"Deeply frustrated by this whole situation," said Petrie. "(It came) about very much against our wishes and we've had no option but to end up where we are. Nothing to do with IRFU or finances - entirely player (& Bulls) driven.

"Very disappointing, but we move on - doesn't alter our course one bit."