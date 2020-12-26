Ulster's big names sit out trip to the Sportsground

Ulster have made 10 changes to the team for Sunday’s inter-pro against Connacht at the Sportsground.

Ireland internationals Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns and Rob Herring must sit the game out due to the IRFU’s player management programme while Sean Reidy joins Marcell Coetzee and Sam Carter on the injured list.

Reidy hurt his shoulder in last week’s Champions Cup defeat by Gloucester with Carter and Coetzee, who is being heavily linked with a move to South African side the Bulls, injured against Toulouse the previous week.

Only Michael Lowry and James Hune are retained in the backline with Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy and new half-back pairing Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson also coming in.

Alan O’Connor, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney retain starting berths in the pack. An all new front row of Kyle McCall, John Andrew and Tom O’Toole will start and Kieran Treadwell returns in the second row after serving a three-week suspension with Greg Jones coming into the back row. It will be the first start of the season for McCall and O’Toole.

Ulster are top of Conference A after eight wins from eight but will be smarting from two narrow defeats in Europe to Toulouse and Gloucester.

Connacht are also coming off the back of back-to-back Champions Cup defeats and have made six changes from last week’s loss to Bristol with Eoghan Masterson making his 100th appearance for the province.

Shane Delahunt, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Tiernan O’Halloran and captain Jarrad Butler all come into the side with Connacht unbeaten against Ulster in Galway since 2015.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, S Arnold, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; U Dillane, Q Roux; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, G Thornbury, S Masterson, K Marmion, S O’Brien, C de Buitlear.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; I Madigan, A Mathewson; K McCall, J Andrew, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; G Jones, J Murphy, N Timoney

Replacements: B Roberts, A Warwick, M Moore, D O’Connor, M Rea, D Shanahan, B Moxham, M Faddes