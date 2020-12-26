Munster left to rue lost chance to tilt the balance of power

That thing about losing players being desperate to get back up on the horse? Well, winning teams tend to covet the next game too. Nothing builds that appetite quite like a win. All the more so when it’s of the type banked by Munster in Stade Marcel Michelin last Saturday.

Imagine the buzz in camp this last week after the province’s thrilling defeat of Clermont Auvergne in France.

Think about the bounce in everyone’s step after that and in the run-up to what should have been their Guinness PRO14 tie at home to their keenest rivals tonight.

Munster have won all nine of their games this season.

The feelgood factor was through the roof and the wind was in their sails before it emerged on Christmas Eve that a timing issue with Leinster’s Covid testing procedures had postponed the game in Thomond Park.

Yesterday a Leinster statement confirmed that all players and staff tested negative for Covid-19, adding that they “look forward to the rescheduled game early in the new year”.

The rivals’ annual Christmas gathering in Limerick has never been the perfect barometer for the balance of power between them.

Too many absentees for that and the visitors had been poised to field a 23 utterly devoid of all their front-line stars for this one.

It still would have served as an opportunity for Munster to fire a shot across the bows of a side that has outstripped them for over a decade now.

For Leinster, it would have been all about keeping their nearest and far-from-dearest at arm’s length that bit longer.

An exercise in holding back the red tide.

They’ve been following the swell from way back. That win in Clermont may have made Europe sit up and take notice but Stuart Lancaster has been plotting against Munster for four years now and he saw something different in their battle plans in recent months.

“Take the two games we played post lockdown at the Aviva. It was 27-25 to us [in the first]. Tight game. Munster got some really good tries near the end after we managed to get ahead early doors but you could see they were playing with more width and variety in attack.

“Less so in the second game but from that point onwards the integration of younger players, and the energy they brought to the team, particularly during that period when the senior internationals were away, [has helped].

“The senior internationals have come back in and added value, as they always would. There is a really good balance between senior players playing well and younger lads stepping up. It makes them dangerous. I don’t think it is by accident that they have improved on their performances.”

Johann Van Graan isn’t one to beat his chest in public so it said something when the Munster coach spoke this week about how that Clermont win will kick his team on from a mental point of view. There is a clear sense of certainty and direction after too many years of drift.

The South African is now three years and a few weeks into his role. Still only 40, he has a contract stretching through to the summer of 2022, a first-class management team in place and a squad approaching full bloom. The stars finally seem to be aligning for the province again.

“Hopefully when we talk a year from now we’ll be down the line even more,” said van Graan. “That’s why I say teams that stay together for a very long time become very successful if they’ve got the right people in place. It’s all about the team and certainly we believe we’ve got the right people in place.

“Everybody’s pulling in the same direction: Players, management, coaches and as a club. Look, we know that we’ve got a long way to go and our aim is to get into the play-offs and then perform in those play-offs. In a season you’re going to get ups and downs and we’ve got to make sure that we learn every single week, something that I believe we are doing.

“Certainly over the last nine games I believe we’ve grown our game.”

If Munster’s progress and the steps they are taking to catch up with Leinster supplied the narrative approaching this now postponed tie then that shouldn’t suggest Leinster are standing still, let alone slipping back to the pack.

Van Graan noted the three-in-a-row of league titles, the 26 successive wins in this competition and the nine bonus-point wins in the last few months alone. He also singled out that continuity in the coaching box, the world-class basics and the conveyor belt of young talent.

“If you look at the best teams, not only in rugby but across sport, they are always ahead of the curve,” he pointed out. “They’ve changed a lot of their plays. They’ve changed the way they attack and the way that they defend.

“They’ve certainly added to their kicking game. They are ever evolving and that’s why they are such a difficult team to beat. They are always coming up with small little things. I think that’s why they are so good.”

It could have been fun this evening. Pity.