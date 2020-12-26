Andy Friend anticipates onslaught from in-form Ulster

The PRO14 head coaches will have had plenty to chew on so far in the festive season after the restructure of the season was announced on Wednesday and Connacht’ Andy Friend and Dan McFarland of Ulster know that tomorrow’s clash at the Sportsground has suddenly taken on new importance.

Ulster, having played a game more, are just ahead of maximum points Leinster at the top of Conference A, while Connacht are a dozen points adrift of Munster in the other pool, albeit having played two games less.

Both Friend and McFarland would have targeted knockout places and would have felt they were on course for them but Wednesday’s announcement that only the top team in each conference will go into the final means that neither can afford to drop any points from now on.

That should ensure a bit of edge to the (Sunday, 7.35pm) clash when former prop and forwards coach Dan McFarland returns to the Sportsground hoping to extend their eight-match winning start to the league.

Both sides lost their two Heineken Champions Cup games this month, with Ulster going down at home to Toulouse and away to Gloucester, while Connacht are hoping to bounce back after their defeats in Paris to Racing 92 and against Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in Galway.

Connacht go into this one having defeated Ulster 26-20 at the Aviva Stadium in August but that was one of only eight league wins over them in 35 meetings.

That said, Ulster have not won in five years in Galway but with McFarland’s side picking up bonus points in six of their eight wins, Friend is expecting an onslaught.

“They are a team have been playing with a lot of confidence. John Cooney has been on song for them again.

“We think they have a very good kicking game, they get a lot of results out of box kicks so we need to make sure we are strong under that and we need to make sure we don’t give them the front-foot ball that they are after.

“They have some good finishers and they can get you in the wide channels and they can finish you off there so it comes down to how we can nullify that and put pressure on them so a lot of that is around our defence and making sure we continue to be the team that bounces quicker.

And then from our own attacking point of view, we need to make sure we get some real pay out of our set-piece and that’s what we intend to do on Sunday.

Connacht have a couple of postponed games against Ospreys and Dragons to fit in before the PRO14 resumes with Round 12 on February 20, and the confirmation of the fixtures structure through to the summer is a relief after so much uncertainty.

“I suppose we just got used to rolling with the punches,” added Friend. “We have just lived through nine months of it, virtually every day something new pops up so I was not losing sleep on it.” His men will be away to Leinster next Saturday (January 2) and then at home to Munster the following week before the Heineken Champions Cup resumes with a trip to Bristol.

Ulster will host Munster next Saturday and then travel to play Leinster on January 8 before playing out their European games at home to Gloucester and then away to Toulouse on January 24.