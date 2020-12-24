100 not out: Eoghan Masterson honoured to hit century mark for Connacht

Eoghan Masterson says it’s a massive honour to chalk up 100 appearances for Connacht and he’s thrilled that kid brother Seán is now on board at the Sportsground as well.

Masterson is now in his seventh season with Connacht and would have reached 100 caps before now were it not for three serious injuries, but the 27-year old from Portlaoise has battled on.

Younger brother Seán has also made an impact in his first season on a senior contract and the 22-year old looks set for a lengthy career at the Sportsground as well.

“From a young age we kind of dreamed of playing professional rugby together. It’s kind of special so I’m trying to enjoy the moments together on the pitch. Zebre away was the first time we started together and it’s good to see how good he is going,” said Masterson, who is looking forward to becoming the latest to chalk up 100 appearances for Connacht.

“It’s a massive, massive honour. A few years ago when I blew out my knee and I don’t think I had 50 caps at the time and to come back and have a good injury-free run. I love this place, I consider it home. Mum and dad are in Westport and I have fiancée now in Galway and it is very much home for us, and I’m very proud to represent the area.”

The versatility of the back rower has been apparent this season as he has covered the second row, with Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane on Irish duty, while injuries have curtailed emerging locks Cillian Gallagher and Niall Murray.

“I have enjoyed it. When I was younger I stopped growing a bit earlier than I would have like. My dad always thought I would be a second row but I never quite managed to be as tall as him.

Eoghan Masterson training with Connacht earlier this month. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

“I was excited about the opportunity to play there consistently. It’s a bit different, especially in the way we play. Our back rows might be on the width a bit more, in the second row you are probably in the thick of it in the middle of pitch between the 15s. I found myself getting my hands on the ball a good bit, being involved in the defensive passages a good bit as well. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Masterson, who missed out on the 2016 Pro12 title win with a knee injury, only made his Champions Cup debut a year ago against Montpellier, and while he’s looking forward to the January games against Racing 92 and Bristol Bears even if qualification is beyond them, the first focus are the three Irish derbies, starting this Sunday against Ulster at the Sportsground.

“Obviously, we were disappointed to lose at the weekend but we have an opportunity now to get back on the horse and get a win that will lift the mood. We are in a good spot in our Conference. We have two games less played as well but it starts with Ulster this weekend,” added Masterson.