Andrew Brace to ref two Six Nations games as Joy Neville makes more history

Limerick-based referee Andrew Brace will take charge of two games in the upcoming Guinness Six Nations as organisers have confirmed the officials for the competition.

Brace will take charge of the round 1 game between England and Scotland on February 6 where he will be joined in the officiating team by Joy Neville who will be the TMO.

Brace recently sat out the Champions Cup opening round after receiving a torrent of abuse on social media after his officiating in last Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final between England and France.

Neville made history in November when she was the first female TMO of a men's international when Wales took on Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The Women's Rugby World Cup final referee will also be TMO a week later, again at Twickenham, as England host Italy in round 2.

Brace will also ref the March 13 clash between Italy and Wales in Rome, after acting as assistant referee when the Welsh host England.

For that Cardiff clash, he will be joined by Frank Murphy, who will be the other assistant. Murphy will also be TMO for the Italy-Wales game.

Ireland's opening game in the tournament is in Cardiff on February 7 where England's Wayne Barnes will be in charge.

Andy Farrell's men will also see Mathieu Raynal twice (v Italy and England), Luke Pearse (v France) and Romain Poite (v Scotland) referee their games.