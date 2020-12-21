Clermont coach: ‘Munster bring you into this vicious circle where you can no longer control your game’

Downbeat Clermont refused to hide behind injury concerns after they allowed Munster to come back from 28-9 down to snatch a breathtaking Champions Cup win on Saturday evening.

Injuries forced the Top 14 side to reorganise their pack for the weekend clash. Head coach Franck Azema switched Peceli Yato in the second row, where he had played a few times for Clermont in 2017, and called up academy captain Clement Lanen into the backrow for the second start of his young career. Two more academy forwards, Lanen’s twin Thibaud (21) and Edward Annandale (19) were on the bench.

Afterwards, it would have been easy for captain Camille Lopez to point to the patched-up pack, but he was quick to reject it as an excuse: “Injuries are part of the game in a season,” he said. “We have a sufficiently large number of players. We can’t hide behind that.”

He admitted the weekend’s loss, after the opening-day win over Bristol, made reaching the quarter-finals of this boy-racer version of the competition much more difficult and challenging.

“This one hurts. It hurts because we know the slightest misstep in this format makes it difficult.

“And it’s harder as we were doing very well for the first 30 minutes. But after that, nothing.

“We had this match in our hands and we have to be much more consistent not to find ourselves in this situation again.

“We want to be a great team, but [on Saturday] we were not.”

And he recognised the decisive spirit Munster showed.

“Facing a team like Munster, it’s complicated. Even at 28-9, these guys still believed. They remained strong on the fundamentals and in the end they pulled back the victory.”

Coach Azema admitted Clermont, “died little by little out there”.

“Munster bring you into this vicious circle where you can no longer control your game.

“We had the weapons, yes, but not for 80 minutes. They managed to take control of the match, pressured us, beat us in the tackle and on the ground and we couldn’t get our heads above water,” he said.

“We knew that it would be hard. They never gave up and they knew where they wanted to go. Well done to them.”