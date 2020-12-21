Darren Cave: Allowing players to leave but still play for Ireland could save IRFU millions

The IRFU has been urged to rethink its refusal to select players playing with foreign clubs for the national side with Darren Cave suggesting that a more relaxed approach could save the union millions in these straitened times while opening the door for the next generation of stars.

Jonathan Sexton did merit an exception during his two-year interlude as a Racing 92 player but, that aside, there has been a flat refusal to countenance the use of any other 'Irish abroad' for service with the senior men's team for the last decade or so.

Simon Zebo has been the most obvious cause célèbre in that regard, the former Munster full-back claiming the last of 35 caps back in 2017, while his Racing teammate Donnacha Ryan is another who knew his days in the green jersey ended as soon as he emigrated.

Cave, who won eleven caps for Ireland during a playing career spent start to finish with his native Ulster, isn't suggesting that the IRFU suddenly ditch this unwritten rule but he does feel that it should be debated given the difficult times in which we live.

The union, like so many other businesses, has suffered enormous financial losses as a result of Covid-19, and performance director David Nucifora is due to start contract negotiations with over half of the professional players in this country post-Christmas.

The Australian has declared himself hopeful of retaining the vast majority of those employed by the union and the four provinces but Cave believes that he should at least consider the approach taken by their Scottish counterparts.

“We don’t know publicly but it's something that must have been discussed in the SRU. Other than [Finn] Russell playing in France they seem to have said: why centrally contract these players and pay them half-a-million quid a year? Why not try and work with them?

“Initially I was thinking Johnny Gray and Stuart Hogg [both with Exeter Chiefs]. Now I'm thinking Adam Hastings [joining Gloucester next season]. Are they just going, 'away you go'? What that means is it massively reduces your central contract model and it gives you the opportunity to produce the next [player].”

Cave predicts wage cuts across the board for the professional playing body in this country but believes there will be no mass exodus, if only because this is a global crisis and far fewer clubs will have the resources available to offer megabucks contracts than pre-pandemic.

If these are drastic times – and they are – then he doesn't see why drastic measures aren't at least on the menu and allowing some of the top earners to maximise their market value elsewhere while continuing to play for Andy Farrell's side would qualify in that regard.

“It wouldn't be hard to knock two, three, four million off the IRFU's wage bill by getting rid of between five and ten players, and [that would be] an opportunity to bring through the next crop.

“I'm not suggesting we should implement that policy. I'm just not sure why we wouldn't have a conversation about it internally.”

