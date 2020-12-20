Bristol boss Pat Lam enjoys successful return to Connacht

Connacht 18 Bristol Bears 27

Pat Lam made a successful return to the Sportsground as his Bristol Bears side got their Heineken Champions Cup campaign back on track with a deserved win.

A yellow card to Bundee Aki just after the break, only the second he has picked up in 105 appearances for Connacht, proved very costly as Bristol hit them for 14 points with the extra man to end their hopes of making it to the quarter-finals for the first time in history.

Bristol Bears, having played with the breeze, led by 5-3 at the end of an opening half where both sides were guilty of basic errors but there was no doubting the superiority enjoyed by the visiting pack.

Yet, Connacht defended superbly and limited Bristol’s scoring opportunities in a game that struggled to come to life.

Connacht, like the first half last week against Racing 92, again encountered lineout difficulty in the opening period but while they lost four of their throws, Bristol also coughed up a couple.

Bristol winger Ioan Lloyd created one of the few openings when he skirted down the left but English prop Kyle Sinkler knocked-on with the line in sight and the chance was lost.

A superb break by Connacht scrum-half Kieran Marmion also put Alex Wootton away but while Connacht recycled several times, they were unable to find a way over.

Bristol turned down three points five minutes from the break and it proved a good decision. Captain Steven Lutua took a line after the penalty to the left corner and they got the drive perfectly for former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne to score. Out-half Callum Sheedy made a hash of the difficult conversion.

Connacht finished the half strongly. Jack Carty found a superb touch five metres out in the right corner with a penalty from inside halfway and while they couldn’t find a way through they were awarded a penalty and Carty cut the gap to 5-3 at the interval.

Connacht suffered a double blow early in the second-half when Bundee Aki was binned for a pull-back and then winger Wootton, their top try scorer with six this season, limped off.

Inevitably, Bristol made then pay. Nathan Hughes was instrumental in the move which was finished in the left corner by lock Ed Holmes, with Sheedy adding a very good conversion from the left touchline to make it 12-3 after 48 minutes.

They turned the screw again when Piers O’Conor threw a superb dummy down the left to score under the posts with the conversion pushing the lead out to 19-3.

Connacht got a lifeline after 57 minutes when a penalty to the left corner led to a series of drives before a sharp pass from replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade helped put Tiernan O’Halloran over for a try which Carty converted to leave it 19-10 going into the final quarter.

Bristol lost centre Siale Piutua to a yellow card for a check on O’Halloran but it was they who increased their lead when they were rewarded for going to the right corner with a penalty and after a few drives went wide for Ioan Lloyd to score in the right corner.

John Porch pulled back a try for Connacht five minutes from the end but the prospect of snatching a win disappeared when Sheedy made the game safe with a penalty in the dying moments.

Scorers:

Connacht: Tries: T O’Halloran, J Porch. Pens: J Carty (2). Con: Carty

Bristol Bears: Tries: B Byrne, E Holmes, P O’Conor, I Lloyd. Pen: C Sheedy Cons: Sheedy (2)

Connacht: J Porch; A Wootton, S Arnold, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; E Masterson, U Dillane; S Masterson, C Oliver, P Boyle (c).

Replacements: T O’Halloran Wootton 43 mins; J Butler for S Masterson 48 mins; J Aungier for Bealham 48 mins; S Delahunt for Heffernan 51 mins, J Duggan for Buckley 55 mins; C Blade for Marmion 56 mins; T Daly for Healy 70 mins; C Prendergast for Oliver 73 mins.

Bristol Bears: M Malins; R Naulago, P O'Conor, S Piutau, I Lloyd; C Sheedy, H Randall; J Woolmore, B Byrne, K Sinckler; D Attwood, E Holmes; S Luatua (c), B Earl, N Hughes.

Replacements: J Afoa for Sinkler 55 mins; W Capon for Byrne 60 mins; M Lahiff for Woolmore 60 mins; D Thomas for Hughes 60 mins; J Joyce for Luatua 65 mins; N Adeolokun for Naulago 70 mins, A Leiua for Piutua 77 mins.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).