Champions Cup: Ulster look to bounce back against Gloucester

Eric O’Sullivan says losing their proud unbeaten home record has only made Ulster even more determined to record a first Heineken Champions Cup win of the season against Gloucester.

Ulster lost a high quality game to Toulouse last weekend, their first defeat at Kingspan in 26 games over three years ago.

In this condensed four-game group format there is little margin for error and prop O’Sullivan, still buzzing after his earning his first Ireland cap against Georgia last month, insists the setback will bring the best out of Ulster away to Gloucester today.

“We knew it (home record) would end at some stage but I suppose the really annoying thing was it was a game we felt we should have won because we played really well,” O’Sullivan said.

“We have not had long to dwell on it and I think on a personal level that everyone is very ambitious and we want to focus on the next game and putting another unbeaten run of games together.”

Marcel Coetzee and Sam Carter have been ruled out for Ulster but Billy Burns and Jordi Murphy return for the Round Two fixture.

South African Coetzee, arguably Ulster’s most important player in recent seasons, and Aussie lock Carter, who captained the team in last week’s defeat by Toulouse, both picked up knocks against the French side and are unavailable.

Iain Henderson is already out of this chunk of games having suffered a knee injury on international duty liming Ulster’s options further, however Jordi Murphy is available again and returns to the back row while Dubliner David O’Connor makes his first European start alongside his older brother Alan in the second row.

Billy Burns starts against his former team with Ian Madigan reverting to the bench in the only change to the backline.

Ulster need a win, preferably with a bonus point, to regain some ground lost last weekend with the home defeat by Toulouse which ended a 25-game unbeaten home run at Kingspan Stadium.

Their form against English opposition is good, winning nine of the last 10, but they have three of four previous encounters against Gloucester.

“What’s huge for us is making sure we’re playing out game and not being influenced by the team we’re playing or how they like to play rugby,” added O’Sullivan.

“We have to go and play with our philosophy and having no fans in makes it easier to go and enforce you game on things, because there’s not those periods where the crowd can lift the home team.” The Cherry and Whites sent an inexperienced side to Lyon last weekend and shipped 55 points but have plumped for a strong team this week with star wing Louis Rees-Zammit among the returning players.

England hooker Jack Singleton, who has made his loan move from Saracens to Gloucester permanent, also starts.

Ulster: M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns (capt), J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, D O’Connor; S Reidy, J Murphy, N Timoney

Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, T O’Toole, M Rea, G Jones, A Mathewson, I Madigan, E McIlroy

Gloucester: K Moyle; C Sharples, C Harris, M Atkinson, L Rees-Zammit; V Rapava-Ruskin, J Singleton, C Knight; E Slater, M Alemannio; J Reid, L Ludlow, R Ackermann

Replacements: H Waler, A Seville, J Ford-Robinson, A Craig, S Nagle-Taylor, T Venner, G Barton, H Trinder

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)