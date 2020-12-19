Champions Cup: Connacht fired up for Bear fight

No matter how much people become accustomed to games being played behind closed doors, there are just some fixtures where the absence of the crowd is lamented more than others. Connacht’s clash with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears tomorrow is right up there in that regard.

The venue would have sold out several times over and the atmosphere around Galway for a 5.30 kick-off on a Sunday evening five days before Christmas would have been electric as the men who led Connacht to their greatest ever triumph four years ago return to the Sportsground.

Alas, the place will be empty as coach Lam and the victorious 2016 skipper John Muldoon, now forwards coach with Bristol, return.

“It is disappointing that the crowds won’t be able to see them and that they won’t get the welcome they deserve,” said Connacht out-half Jack Carty.

But he reckons the game won’t lack any intensity once they get inside the white lines, given that both lost their opening fixtures.

It is probably a must-win for both teams. Whichever team loses, realistically, they are not going to get through or have anything really to play for in terms of the placing in the tournament.

“So, if anything, it’s nearly a cup final in itself. I know Bristol shipped a heavy loss, but they still got the one losing bonus point as well.

“We are kind of in a similar spot and whoever takes the win here will have full confidence that they can, or we can, take Racing at home and Bristol away, and I suppose they have to look at Clermont. I just think it’s a cup final in itself.”

Connacht coach Andy Friend said that the superb comeback to claim a bonus point in the 26-22 loss away to a star-studded Racing 92 side showed they can mix it with the best.

“We have done it before, and every time we do it, it reinforces that we belong in this competition, and on our day we can beat anybody,” he said.

He has made two changes with Bundee Aki starting, having come off the bench in Paris, while up front Conor Oliver starts with captain Jarrad Butler, who has recovered from a head knock in that game, on the bench.

Experienced locks Quinn Roux and Gavin Thornbury remain unavailable so Eoghan Masterson, whose brother Sean has recovered from a leg injury to retain his place, continues in the second row with Ultan Dillane.

Meanwhile, there is no place in Lam’s Bristol Bears team for former Connacht flanker Jake Heenan, but Sportsground favourite Niyi Adeolokun is named among the replacements, while ex-Leinster hooker Brian Byrne starts for the defending Challenge Cup champions.

Lam said he is looking forward to going back to Galway.

“We were probably going three or four times a year before Covid hit. Andy has done a great job and he has touched base with the community.

That was the most important thing to do and making sure the boys understand what it means. We know it will be tough.

CONNACHT: J Porch; A Wootton, S Arnold, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; E Masterson, U Dillane; S Masterson, C Oliver, P Boyle (c).

Replacements: S Delahunt, J Duggan, J Aungier, C Prendergast, J Butler, C Blade, T Daly, T O'Halloran.

BRISTOL BEARS: M Malins; R Naulago, P O'Conor, S Piutau, A Leiua; C Sheedy, H Randall,; J Woolmore, B Byrne, K Sinckler; D Attwood, E Holmes; S Luatua (c), B Earl, N Hughes.

Replacements: W Capon, M Lahiff, J Afoa, J Joyce, D Thomas, A Uren, I Lloyd, N Adeolokun.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).