Munster won’t settle for less in Clermont fortress

One down, three to go but the race for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final spot is already up and running
Jean Kleyn of Munster is tackled by Alex Dombrandt, left, and Scott Baldwin of Harlequins during the Heineken Champions Cup clash. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 06:45
Simon Lewis

One down, three to go but the race for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final spot is already up and running. That does nothing but intensify the pressure on Munster to get whatever they can in terms of match points from this evening’s pool clash with ASM Clermont Auvergne.

This season’s one-off tournament structure means there are just four spots from the two 12-team pools to secure progression to the knockout stages. So last Sunday’s 21-7 home victory over Harlequins has Munster already playing catching up as the only one of Pool A’s opening-round winners not to secure a try bonus point.

In a four-game schedule, every point is vital so even a losing bonus point from Stade Marcel Michelin against a side that beat Bristol 51-38 at Ashton Gate last Saturday could be crucial.

“It is vital, especially with the new format,” Jean Kleyn said. “You have got four matches and that is it. You’ve got to make every game count and get points out of every game so it is vitally important.

We don’t underestimate the importance of coming away with points at the very least but we are aiming for the win away as we always do. None of us play to lose.

Yet losing bonus points, especially in the Auvergne, are not to be sniffed at and Munster in the glory years of the last decade twice secured them at Clermont’s fortress, a 26-19 loss in 2007-08, the season they won the Heineken Cup for the second time, and the following year a 25-19 reverse that also helped them reach the knockout stages.

While the last visit in December 2014 produced another 26-19 outcome.

“The guys talk about how difficult it is to win over there,” senior coach Stephen Larkham said.

"There is not going to be any crowds, so we can probably take that factor out of there but generally the French teams, and I think Clermont probably have an 80% record at home, that it is just difficult to win there… It is definitely going to be the toughest game that we have had this season and probably the toughest game that we have in the round games here.” 

The Harlequins victory stretched Munster’s winning start to the season to eight games but they will have to do without both Andrew Conway and James Cronin.

A training injury sustained by Cronin means a first European start for academy loosehead prop Josh Wycherley following a successful debut off the bench at Thomond Park last weekend, while Conway’s unavailability due to personal reasons means a first Munster appearance of the season for newly-minted Ireland cap Shane Daly, as Keith Earls switches from the left wing to the right.

The other change comes in the front row as hooker Rhys Marshall starts ahead of Kevin O’Byrne in a rotation from bench duty last Sunday.

Head coach Johann van Graan goes with six forwards on the bench with Ben Healy’s shoulder injury last week as replacement fly-half seeing Rory Scannell asked to cover both out-half and the outside backs.

