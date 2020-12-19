Leo Cullen aims to make most of Leinster's bright start to season

Leo Cullen found himself defending the integrity of the Heineken Champions Cup after Northampton Saints head coach Chris Boyd followed through with his intention to field “some youngsters” against Leinster in the RDS today (KO 1pm).

Boyd has made eight changes from last weekend’s loss to Bordeaux with an eye on more winnable fixtures down the line. Injury to Dan Biggar sees regular full-back George Furbank win just a second start at out-half while Tom James makes his European debut at scrum-half. There is also a first Champions Cup start for 22-year-old wing Ryan Olowofela.

It’s a bad look for the competition but Boyd’s position is perhaps understandable given the Saints travel to Dublin on the back of 11 straight defeats. If their form is to finally turnaround, today will not be the day, with Cullen naming 12 Ireland internationals in a formidable starting XV.

“It’s such a highly unusual environment that we’re operating in, I get unbelievably excited about these games,” Cullen said.

“This is such a big thing for me, this competition, the (new) format obviously of four games just heightens it, because they’re not far off knock-out games.

The problem and challenge of that structure is that if you lose a game, certain teams will start turning their attention to something else.

“That’s probably one of the facts of life with the situation we’re in. Whether that’s right or wrong, you need to talk to other people than me, I think, about that.

“For us it’s about the focus on the games and how important they are.” Cullen was bold with his selection in Montpellier last week and it paid off, an experimental looking team playing some superb rugby in a five-try win.

The team named this week packs even more punch. Garry Ringrose makes his first appearance since breaking his jaw in October, while in the half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park replaces Luke McGrath at scrum-half and 21-year-old Harry Byrne ticks off another career milestone as he starts a Champions Cup game for the first time.

Ireland internationals Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter form a powerful front-row, while in the second-row Ryan Baird is handed a starting berth in Europe for the first time, partnering James Ryan.

“We know there’s lots of challenges to ourselves and that’s where most of our focus and energy has been directed towards because we know it’s massive, the start of Europe, we got a good win last week but so much went into that performance,” Cullen said.

“Now we know we have to put in a similar level of performance this week, hence the number of changes as well, so guys are approaching the week with a really fresh and positive mindset as well, so they’re mentally and physically fresh because that’s important to us over the course of a long season, that guys are able to commit to preparing and training properly to give us a positive set of games.”