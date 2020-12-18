Leinster team news: Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird get first Champions Cup starts

Leinster team news: Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird get first Champions Cup starts

Leinster's Harry Byrne. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 12:34

Leo Cullen has named Harry Byrne for his first Champions Cup start at fly-half against Northampton Saints on Saturday (1pm).

Jamison Gibson-Park joins Byrne in a new half-back pairing, with Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne named on the bench this time after victory over Montpellier last weekend.

Ryan Baird starts a European game for the first time too and is joined by James Ryan in the second row.

Robbie Henshaw is again selected in the centre but moves to the number 12 jersey with Garry Ringrose back from a jaw injury to take his place at outside centre.

It's the same back three again with try-scorers Jimmy O'Brien and Dave Kearney selected alongside Hugo Keenan.

There's a new front-row combination with Irish internationals Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, and Andrew Porter starting having come off the bench in France.

The back-row remains as is with Rhys Ruddock captaining the side from blindside after his man of the match performance against Montpellier along with Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

On the bench, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy are involved in a European match day squad for the first time this season.

Leinster: 15. Jimmy O'Brien, 14. Hugo Keenan, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Dave Kearney, 10. Harry Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Cian Healy, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Ryan Baird, 5. James Ryan, 6. Rhys Ruddock (c), 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Josh Murphy, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Dan Leavy.

Northampton: 15. Tom Collins, 14. Ryan Olowofela, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10. George Furbank, 9. Tom James, 1. Alex Waller (c), 2. Sam Matavesi, 3. Paul Hill, 4. Alex Moon, 5. Api Ratuniyarawa, 6. Nick Isiekwe, 7. Tom Wood, 8. Shaun Adendorff.

Replacements: 16. Mikey Haywood, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Owen Franks, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Teimana Harrison, 21. Henry Taylor, 22. Piers Francis, 23. Matt Proctor.

More in this section

Marcel Coetzee 16/11/2020 Ulster team news: Marcel Coetzee and Sam Carter ruled out as Billy Burns returns
Josh Wycherley 16/12/2020 Munster team news: James Cronin injury means first European start for Josh Wycherley
Newcastle Falcons v Saracens - Gallagher Premiership - Kingston Park Leading surgeon calls for rugby union to act to protect players from concussion
Racing 92 v Connacht - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 1

Connacht team news: Bundee Aki and Conor Oliver to start against Bristol

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up