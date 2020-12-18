Leinster team news: Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird get first Champions Cup starts

Leo Cullen has named Harry Byrne for his first Champions Cup start at fly-half against Northampton Saints on Saturday (1pm).

Jamison Gibson-Park joins Byrne in a new half-back pairing, with Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne named on the bench this time after victory over Montpellier last weekend.

Ryan Baird starts a European game for the first time too and is joined by James Ryan in the second row.

Robbie Henshaw is again selected in the centre but moves to the number 12 jersey with Garry Ringrose back from a jaw injury to take his place at outside centre.

It's the same back three again with try-scorers Jimmy O'Brien and Dave Kearney selected alongside Hugo Keenan.

There's a new front-row combination with Irish internationals Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, and Andrew Porter starting having come off the bench in France.

The back-row remains as is with Rhys Ruddock captaining the side from blindside after his man of the match performance against Montpellier along with Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

On the bench, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy are involved in a European match day squad for the first time this season.

Leinster: 15. Jimmy O'Brien, 14. Hugo Keenan, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Dave Kearney, 10. Harry Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Cian Healy, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Ryan Baird, 5. James Ryan, 6. Rhys Ruddock (c), 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Josh Murphy, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Dan Leavy.

Northampton: 15. Tom Collins, 14. Ryan Olowofela, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10. George Furbank, 9. Tom James, 1. Alex Waller (c), 2. Sam Matavesi, 3. Paul Hill, 4. Alex Moon, 5. Api Ratuniyarawa, 6. Nick Isiekwe, 7. Tom Wood, 8. Shaun Adendorff.

Replacements: 16. Mikey Haywood, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Owen Franks, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Teimana Harrison, 21. Henry Taylor, 22. Piers Francis, 23. Matt Proctor.