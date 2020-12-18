Munster team news: James Cronin injury means first European start for Josh Wycherley

Munster make three changes to the side that beat Harlequins last Sunday with Andrew Conway and James Cronin ruled out of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup visit to ASM Clermont Auvergne.

A training injury sustained by Cronin means a first European start for academy loosehead prop Josh Wycherley following a successful debut off the bench at Thomond Park in the 21-7 opening pool win over Quins last weekend while Conway’s unavailability due to personal reasons means a first Munster appearance of the season on the left wing for newly-minted Ireland cap Shane Daly as Keith Earls switches to the right.

The other change for the tough challenge awaiting Johann van Graan’s side at Stade Marcel Michelin comes in the front row as hooker Rhys Marshall starts ahead of Kevin O’Byrne in a rotation from bench duty last Sunday.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for Josh on his first European start,” van Graan said. “He has performed well for us this season and he is more than ready for this opportunity.”​​

The head coach has opted for six forwards on the bench with a shoulder injury to academy fly-half Ben Healy, a replacement against Quins, seeing Rory Scannell asked to cover both out-half and the outside backs with van Graan adding veteran lock Billy Holland to his pack options while Liam O’Connor steps up as cover at loosehead for Josh Wycherley.

Gavin Coombes, a try-scorer on his European debut last Sunday, retains his place at blindside flanker in a back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony at openside and No.8 CJ Stander.

“It’s brilliant to be a part of the Champions Cup,” van Graan added. “With the Champions Cup comes massive games and Munster versus Clermont is a massive game.

“Playing Clermont in their own backyard in France is a great challenge and one that we’re looking forward to very much.”

Clermont make six changes to the side which opened their latest attempt to land the Champions Cup, when the three-time runners-up won 51-38 at Bristol last Saturday. Captain and fly-half Camille Lopez has a new half-back partner with Sebastien Bézy swapping the bench for starting scrum-half as Morgan Parra moves to the replacements while Sebastien Vahaamahina is replaced at openside by Clement Lanen.

There is a change at outside centre where Jean-Pascal Barraque comes in for Apilai Naqalevu, Paul Jedrasiak has a new second-row partner in Peceli Yato and there is rotation in the front-row from last weekend with the starting hooker and loosehead swapped out for their replacements at Ashton Gate.

ASM CLERMONT AUVERGNE: K Matsushima; D Penaud, J-P Barraque, G Moala, A Raka; C Lopez - captain, S Bézy; P Ravai, E Fourcade, R Slimani; P Jedrasiak, P Yato; J Cancoriet, C Lanen, F Lee.

Replacements: A Pélissié, E Falgoux, S Falatea, T Lanen, E Annandale, M Parra, T Nanai-Williams, T Veredamu.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Wycherley, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; G Coombes, P O’Mahony - captain, CJ Stander.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, L O’Connor, J Ryan, F Wycherley, B Holland, Craig Casey, R Scannell, J O’Donoghue.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).