Friendships paused as  Kieran Marmion prepares for Pat Lam's return 

That this weekend’s second round of Heineken Champions Cup pool matches already has Connacht and Bristol in must-win territory tells you everything you need to know about this season’s condensed format.

Not many can foresee how exactly a four-game schedule in a 12-team pool will pan out with each team having just two opponents but last weekend’s round-one results have left Connacht scrum-half Kieran Marmion in little doubt that following a narrow loss to Racing 92 in Paris last Sunday, this Sunday’s visit of a Bristol team led by former boss Pat Lam will have more to it than just a pre-Christmas reunion.

Lam’s English Premiership finalists and Challenge Cup winners of last season are on the back foot too, this weekend, arriving at the Sportsground in the wake of a damaging 51-38 home defeat to ASM Clermont Auvergne.

Put those two desperate teams on the same pitch together, each of whom love to throw the ball around, and this contest has end-to-end tryfest written all over it.

“It’s Champions Cup rugby, it’s always going to be like that,” Marmion said. “A lot of Bristol’s games have been high-scoring. They like to play attacking rugby so they’re going to score tries and they’re going to leak tries.”

As one of Lam’s heroes of 2016 when Connacht upset the odds and rugby gods to win the PRO12 title, Marmion knows the opposition head coach better than most, so too his assistants John Muldoon and Conor McPhillips.

Speaking to mark Connacht’s extension of their partnership with Powers Whiskey, Marmion said: "We speak every now and again, a few of us congratulated them on their win in the Challenge Cup last year. Obviously we have a few friends over there so we've stayed in touch.”

Lam has had a lasting impact on Marmion’s career, which the scrum-half was happy to acknowledge.

"I can't speak highly enough of Pat. As a coach he was ahead of the game when he was here, he's definitely someone who does a lot of hard work behind the scenes, he's big into his detail and big into his culture.

He’s someone who brought me on a huge amount. I probably wouldn’t be where I am today without him. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

Things have changed at Connacht, though, and after a post-Lam slump which replacement head coach Kieran Keane could not arrest, Andy Friend has overseen something of rebirth that makes Marmion feel the westerners are at least as strong as they were when they were storming to their first and only piece of silverware four years ago.

"Over the last two years we've been building and with new coaches coming in that takes time. We are definitely more consistent nowadays and these games in the Champions Cup show where we're at, at the moment.

“We put ourselves in a great position (at Racing) with a penalty in the last play of the game. We were definitely in the game, having brought ourselves back into it, so it was disappointing in the end.

"Racing are one of the best teams in the competition. You don't get many teams that are as physical and have as many superstars as they do, so the way we played against them, you definitely have to take confidence from it.”