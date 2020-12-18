Conor Murray talks up the positives of testing year

The competition for his number nine jerseys in both red and green is as intense as it has been but after a year in which his form has never been under so much scrutiny, Conor Murray is not only back in form and seeing off all-comers but loving the challenge for his place.

The arrival of Covid-19 midway through the Six Nations campaign and the subsequent lockdown proved to be as timely for Murray as it was unfortunate for his Ireland rival John Cooney.

The clamour for the Ulster number nine to become the national team’s first-choice scrum-half ahead of the under-pressure Munster star had reached the point where Cooney was set to start against Italy in the penultimate round. A strong performance against the Azzurri and all bets would have been off for a continuation the following week against France.

Yet the chance came and went with lockdown and when Ireland reconvened in October, Cooney was overlooked by Andy Farrell, not that Murray was in the clear particularly.

With Jamison Gibson-Park the latest cab off the rank, he had fresh competition but Murray now had the form to go with his determination to remain top dog and though he found himself benched for the opening Autumn Nations Cup games against Wales and England, he has bounced back with strong performances against Scotland and most recently last Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup pool-opening win over Harlequins.

It is a Munster squad unbeaten in eight games at the start of 2020-21 and Murray is dovetailing nicely with rising scrum-half star Craig Casey, the latest pretender and the province’s obvious successor to his throne.

“I’m really happy at the moment,” Murray, 31, said as he looked forward to tomorrow’s trip to Stade Marcel-Michelin and a showdown with old foes ASM Clermont Auvergne. “I think that’s a great year looking back on it.

“You go through years when you’re flying and there’s no questions of you. But when there’s a bit of criticism, founded or unfounded it doesn’t really matter, it tends to gather momentum these days.

“It was a really good challenge. It was a tough challenge as well mentally and figuring out a way of how to deal with it and get the best out of yourself. I found ways to do that, I found people to look at my game and see how I was playing and to be honest with you it wasn’t that much off. It was just other lads were playing really well and people like to ask questions.

“You see a face there for a certain amount of time and the talk is suddenly about the new guy. I’m enjoying my rugby.

In Ireland and in Munster, every day you go in it’s a competitive day. There’s no time to be complacent. I’m loving it at the moment.

Murray will return to Clermont Ferrand six years after Munster’s last visit to Stade Marcel-Michelin, the second part of the home and away back-to-back rounds which had seen ASM become the first French club to win at Thomond Park.

Much has changed since that chilly December day but Murray and JJ Hanrahan remain, the fly-half having started at inside centre that day while their likely opposing half-backs will be their adversaries of six years ago, Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez.

“It will be really important, as it is with most games and the half-backs and how the teams are run and what kind of ball you are dealing with in certain situations,” Murray said.

“I’ve known JJ for a long time now and getting that understanding with him on and off the pitch is really important. The same goes, of course, for Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez, they know each other really well at this stage. A lot has changed around them in terms of personnel, particularly in their backline, having that constant is probably going to be of benefit.

"With us, with me and JJ and Craig (Casey) and Ben (Healy) coming on, it is about that understanding where the team needs to go or how we direct the team on the pitch so Clermont definitely had that nailed off.

"They have really experienced players there who are world class on their days so that’s another subplot to the real test all over the park.”