Conor Murray and Munster gutted for Ben Healy as fly-half faces up to a month out

Conor Murray says he felt for Ben Healy after he was ruled out of this Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to ASM Clermont Auvergne following a late hit that left the Munster academy fly-half with a shoulder injury.

Healy, 21, appeared to be targeted by Harlequins players after he replaced starting 10 JJ Hanrahan in the second half of Munster’s 21-7 European victory at Thomond Park last Sunday when he took two late hits off the ball in short succession.

He finished the game, kicking a vital three points with a long-distance penalty arising from the first hit on him, but an MRI scan revealed the injury that senior coach Stephen Larkham said on Wednesday could keep the former Ireland U20 star sidelined for up to four weeks.

Munster and Ireland scrum-half Murray, also speaking on Wednesday, had every sympathy for his young half-back partner and said: "I felt for Ben last week. While we've been away (on Ireland duty) and while we were here at the start of the season, Ben has really put a mark on things and pushed his name forward for selection.

"He has done a lot of really good things on the pitch and I suppose these games, European games, and what's coming up with the inter-pros, it's really disappointing for Ben.

"He's obviously gutted because he's on a bit of a cusp and would like to continue with that. That's just taking a bit of a break now, unfortunately for him, but he has put a lot of good work down, a lot of credit in the back for us, so he'll be back and hopefully he rehabs well to come back and join us to continue on the form the lads have been on."

As to the extent of Healy’s rehabilitation, Larkham said: "We don't know yet, so it's been assessed by the doctor and he's out this week.

“We'll have to take it week by week. He's apparently a quick healer, Ben told me that, but we don't know.

"It's one of those injuries that's very individual, some people come back early, some people take a little bit of time but we're hoping that it's two to four weeks, something around that."

Larkham said he was happy with French referee Pascal Gauzere’s handling of the match, in which he issued four yellow cards, one to Munster’s Stephen Archer and three to the Harlequins back-row, with skipper and No 8 Alex Dombrandt sin-binned for his hit on Healy.

"I think the ref did a good job, yeah, reviewed it, had a good chat about it and, I think, made the right decision.

"I think it was frustrating at the time but we've kind of moved on from that now. It's definitely frustrating for Ben to be missing games on the back of that but I think the guy spent his time in the bin and the game handled it quite well."

With Joey Carbery unlikely to make his seasonal debut until well into the New Year, Hanrahan remains the only experienced fly-half in the Munster squad but Larkham said the province had options for back-up this weekend at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

"We've still got a number of 10s. We've got Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, JJ, Joey's not right at the moment, but we've still got Rory Scannell who can play there as well and has been a back-up for us before in big games. So we've still got four guys to choose from."