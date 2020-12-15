Ben Healy set to miss Munster's Champions Cup clash with Clermont

The injury means that JJ Hanrahan is set to continue in the No 10 jersey
Munster's Ben Healy after receiving a late tackle from Joe Marler of Harlequins during the Champions Cup win. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 19:18
Joel Slattery

Munster fly-half Ben Healy is set to miss the province's European Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday evening after picking up a knock in the win over Harlequins.

During the 21-7 Thomond Park success, youngster Healy suffered two late hits - much to the fury of head coach Johann van Graan.

“We're very worried about him, he took two late hits there," the coach said, speaking after the opening round win.

“We're going to get him checked out now. It was quite clearly a tactic from the opposition to hit him late and certain things in the game are just unacceptable. He's now got injured because of that.”

The injury means that JJ Hanrahan is set to continue at No 10 for the clash with Rory Scannell in place to return to the bench.

Meanwhile, front-row duo Jeremy Loughman and Niall Scannell have returned to training.

