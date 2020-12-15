Robbie Henshaw: New Zealand tour ideal for Ireland's World Cup build-up

Every four years, Ireland fans are told their rugby team is ‘the best prepared ever’ ahead of the World Cup.

But Robbie Henshaw believes there’s an extra reason to believe the claim could be true ahead of the 2023 tournament in France.

Ireland were paired with World Champions South Africa and Scotland in Pool B in yesterday’s draw in France, while it was also announced that Andy Farrell’s side would undertake a three-Test tour of New Zealand in 2022.

And with four new South African franchises expected to expand the Guinness PRO14 in the coming months, the next few years could see Irish players exposed to the world’s best players on a consistent basis.

“New Zealand is definitely going to be massive for everyone who can be involved in that,” said Henshaw.

“That’s the best preparation you could have prior to a World Cup. You want to test yourself against the best in the world – the top teams in the world.”

The Bulls, the Sharks, the Lions and the Stormers are set to swap Super Rugby for the PRO competition in the coming months, and the Ireland and Leinster midfielder says seeing World Cup winners at the RDS and other provincial grounds will have a positive knock-on effect for the national team.

“100% - if they brought the teams in, I think it’ll definitely make the two [PRO14] groups way more competitive and bring different challenges,” Henshaw said.

“From past experience [with Ireland], playing in South Africa is incredible. They’re absolutely rugby-mad down there. Playing down there is class.

“There are all sorts of challenges, so you step out of your comfort zone in the Northern Hemisphere when you go down to the Southern Hemisphere.

“It could definitely help us getting experience against South African players. I think if we’re playing against their teams regularly it would definitely be a bonus for us to gain that sort of experience and knowledge.”

Henshaw’s initial reaction to the World Cup draw was to point out how far away it is – but the pairing with Scotland, a repeat of the 2019 Pool stage in Japan, brings the challenge a little closer to home.

“I think Scotland were definitely a challenge for us and they always are,” Henshaw said.

“They’ve brought a lot of new faces into their squad so I think they’re on a similar path to us in terms of where they’re going. We know we can’t take anything for granted when we play Scotland. They always stick in there and they’re always a tough side to play against so they’ll definitely see us as an opportunity in that group.

“Overall, it’s definitely an exciting group. It’s going to be very tough with the defending champions involved in it. We’re a good bit from it, so it’s a lot of rugby to be played. But it’s definitely a challenging group.”