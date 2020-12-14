Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose in contention for visit of Saints

14 December 2020; Garry Ringrose during Leinster Rugby squad training at UCD 

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 17:53
Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

Leinster will give Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose every opportunity to prove their fitness ahead of this weekend's Champions Cup game against Northampton at Aviva Stadium.

But James Lowe (groin) and Tadhg Furlong (calf) look set to miss out once more, as the Irish province look to build on their impressive win away to Montpellier in round one.

Speaking of Sexton and Ringrose, coach Robin McBryde said: “Both are being assessed currently, that's what it is.

“Johnny's leg tightened up after the captain's run in France, so he wasn't worth being risked. Along with Garry [jaw], we'll see how they get on this week.” Winger Lowe, who injured himself on Ireland duty, and longer term absentee, prop Furlong, face a longer wait to return.

“I'm doing some one on one coaching with Tadhg, on his road back to recovery,” McBryde said.

“It's a good opportunity to touch base with individuals and work on small details, it can get overlooked in a team setup, but I'm sure he'll bounce back strongly. They're being closely monitored and hopefully it won't be long.” 

Leinster will look to back up last weekend's 35-14 away win in France with a home victory against the English Premiership side bristling from their opening day defeat to Bordeaux. They led with seconds remaining, only to see the French side score an unlikely try – after a penalty to draw the game came off the upright and set up a dramatic try.

“They should have won last week, it was an unlucky bounce from a missed penalty kick, off the post,” McBryde said.

“They can use a big game to turn the season around, and the message from their side will be to target us as somewhere to go and try to kickstart their season from there. There's no better time to do it than against a side where you're unfancied and we have to be aware of that."

Saints head coach Chris Boyd did not sound so confident after the weekend's game, however, and said he's “probably change tack and give some youngsters a run next week and give some boys a rest.” Whether the coach backs up that threat or not, Robbie Henshaw says Leinster will be ready.

“They've a lot of strength in depth, they've really good players, so they'll challenge us with whatever players they come over with. We expect them to come here and have a go, they won't have any fear.” 

In the wake of recent interviews with high profile ex-rugby players revealing brain injuries in their retirement, Henshaw insists the game does not hold any significant fears for him.

“I've seen some of the headlines, and you really feel for the players that are suffering with the conditions they have,” he said. “For us [at Leinster], we know once we take the field, that is a risk. Hugh Hogan is our contact coach, and he always makes sure we're putting our head in the right position when tackling, and our medical staff are always looking out for anyone who had a head knock. That risk is there, we know that, anytime you take the field, but the systems we have in place are definitely reducing the number of head injuries.” 

