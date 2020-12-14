Andy Farrell: 'there's nothing better than a Rugby World Cup draw to get the juices flowing'

Andy Farrell is hoping his Ireland team get a chance to play South Africa before they face each other as pool rivals at World Cup 2023.

The Ireland head coach was reacting to Monday’s pool draw in Paris, two years and 10 months out for the tournament in France after his side were paired with the world-champion Springboks, Six Nations rivals Scotland and two qualifying nations still to be confirmed, one from an Asia-Pacific play-off, the other from Europe.

There will be plenty of familiar faces for all three of the top nations with former Munster defence coach Jacques Nienaber the new Springboks’ head coach, 2019 World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damian de Allende now playing for Munster and four of South Africa’s Super Rugby franchises set to join an expanded PRO16 competition that includes the Irish provinces and the two Scottish clubs, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Farrell described the pool draw, which also saw New Zealand drawn alongside tournament hosts France in Pool A, as one to get the juices flowing while Nienaber revealed that former Munster player and attack coach Felix Jones will continue to work on the Boks’ coaching team as a pair of eyes and ears in Europe. The pair were assistants to Rassie Erasmus at last year’s World Cup when South Africa regained the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan for the first time in 12 years while English-based former Saracens strength and conditioning coach Andy Edwards has replaced Aled Walters as the champions’ Head of Athletic Performance.

"He'll be massive,” Nienaber said of Jones’s role leading up to France 2023.

“We took a stance a couple of years ago with such a big part of our squad playing abroad, it was a strategic decision for us to appoint Felix and get Andy on board from England so they can be serviced by our coaches over there.

"I have coached there for two years, I worked closely with Andy (Farrell) when I was doing the defence of Munster and he was doing the defence with Ireland so we had a good working relationship in terms of making the Ireland squad better.

"Yeah, Felix will play a massive role for us servicing our players abroad."

Nienaber noted that one of South Africa, Scotland and Ireland would not be progressing from the pool to the knockout stages and so his side would have to be at their very best during the pool stages.

Speaking next in an online group media conference with the Irish, South Africans and Scottish head coaches, Farrell said: "I suppose if Jacques is saying they'll have to play some good rugby to get out of the group then I'm sure me and Gregor (Townsend) are thinking the same as well."

The Ireland boss added: "I suppose there's nothing better than a Rugby World Cup draw to get the juices flowing, so I'm super-excited.

He also revealed that Ireland would be touring New Zealand in 2022, playing a three-Test series against the All Blacks.

When asked about possible uncertainty in preparations for 2023 due to the disruptions of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Farrell said: "I suppose we know where the journey is heading to, the pool stages have just been announced and we're heading to France. There are a few gaps along that journey that need to be filled in because of Covid etc.

"But what we do know for sure is that the Six Nations will carry on being played so we'll get to play Scotland twice - again at Murrayfield next year, which is always a massive challenge for anyone.

"And then with the Lions tour (to South Africa in 2021), what an opportunity for the Scots and the Irish boys to put their hands up during this Six Nations and get on that tour and learn what it's like to take the world champions on in their backyard.

"There's nothing more exciting for a player than that and then what we do know for sure at this moment in time, there's a tour a year out from the World Cup to New Zealand which is a three-Test tour, which is a massive challenge for us but the kind of challenge that we would want going into a World Cup year.

"And then hopefully we get to go to the Pacific nations in the summer, if that happens with the Covid etc, we'll see how that works but we're super excited about that, and then hopefully along the way in the Autumn Series that is going to come up for the next couple of years, hopefully we'll get to play South Africa again as an Irish side. It's a big old couple of years ahead for all of us really.” end