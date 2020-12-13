RWC 2023 moves a step closer with pool draws

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will learn just how big a task he will face to get his team into a World Cup quarter-final when the France 2023 pool draw takes place in Paris at 11.30am Monday.

With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting much of this year’s international rugby, the seedings for the pool draw are based on World Rugby’s men’s rankings as of January 1, 2020 with Ireland placed in the second band of nations for the 20-team tournament.

French cultural icons including shoe designer Christian Louboutin, chef Guy Savoy, actor Jean Dujardin and ballet dancer Alice Renavand will help allocate those 20 teams into four pools of five teams with Ireland set face one of the four Band A teams, current world champions South Africa, New Zealand, England or Wales.

Band 3 opponents will come from the quartet of Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy with Ireland set to avoid fellow Band 2 sides Australia, hosts France and their 2019 pool nemeses Japan, who upset Joe Schmidt’s side in last autumn’s pool game on their home soil in Shizuoka.

Bands 4 and 5 will comprise the eight teams set to come through the regional qualification process.

France, as hosts, will by tradition be the first name to be drawn and placed into Pool A with the rest of the teams in each band to be randomly drawn to determine the pools they go into in reverse band order finishing with the top four seeds in Band 1.

As ever, there is the potential for a pool of death with Argentina coming from Band 3 having stunned the All Blacks in last month’s Rugby Championship with their first-ever victory over New Zealand and draws with Australia. There is also latitude for Ireland to draw top-tier seeds Wales, semi-finalists in 2019 under Warren Gatland but with two defeats in Dublin since under Wayne Pivac.

There could also be a number of possible firsts for Ireland, whose supporters will not need reminding have yet to reach the last four of a World Cup but on the flip side have failed only once to reach the quarter-finals, though that was in 2007, the last time France hosted the tournament.

Ireland have never been in a pool with England, Fiji or South Africa and have only faced New Zealand once in the pool stages, back in 1995.

France 2023 Organising Committee chief executive Claude Atcher said today’s draw will trigger the countdown to the opening match on September 8, 2023 at Stade de France with the tournament coming with a promise, he said, namely: “offering fans of the 20 qualified nations a festive gathering and the best of France.

“If France 2023 gives us reason for optimism, we will not wait to implement our mission: having a positive impact on rugby, France and the planet. With all the France 2023 teams, we will do our best, every day, to achieve this goal. Long live France, long live France 2023.”