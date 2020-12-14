Johann van Graan: Ben Healy targeted by Harlequins players with late hits 

Munster boss Johann van Graan expressed his concern for Ben Healy after he revealed the academy fly-half had been injured by two late, cynical hits by Harlequins forwards.

Healy, 21 and a 59th-minute replacement for JJ Hanrahan, drew a late hit on 61 minutes from Quins captain Alex Dombrandt from which he got off the deck to kick a long-range penalty that helped Munster to a 21-7 victory over the English side in the Heineken Champion Cup pool opener at Thomond Park last night.

He was also tackled off the ball five minutes later by Joe Marler with both penalties clearly angering head coach van Graan.

"He did really well, kicked a magnificent penalty,” van Graan said of Healy but then added: “We're very worried about him, he took two late hits there.

“We're going to get him checked out now. Certain things in the game are just unacceptable. He's now got injured because of that.”

Munster's Ben Healy kicks a penalty. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It was a game that saw French referee Pascal Gauzere issue four yellow cards in total, one for Munster prop Stephen Archer for a professional foul in tackling Danny Care before he had advanced 10 metres from a quickly-taken tap penalty. All three Quins back-rowers - James Chisholm, Will Evans and Dombrandt - were binned, the latter contributing to Healy’s injury.

"It's too early to speculate on it,” van Graan said when asked about the nature of Healy’s injury, “I'll give more info once we know a bit more.

“It was a tough game for the referee, I thought he did really well. We also gave away one cynical penalty but certainly from a foul play point of view, there were one or two cards out there."

Of the game in general, the Munster coach said he was very glad of the win in difficult conditions against “opponents who didn't go away”.

Yet in a condensed pool campaign on a weekend when five of Munster’s pool rivals picked up bonus points, Munster’s failure to score four tries may come back to haunt them, particularly with a tough away trip to Clermont this weekend.

“We would have loved to use more of our opportunities but any win in Europe is a good win.

“It’s a very difficult pool that we’re in if you look at the teams in it.

“We did leave one or two chances out there, the most important thing is to win and get the bonus second.

“We tried to get the bonus, but it’s something we couldn’t get tonight.

So, look, we can only control next week and see where we’re at after two rounds.

Van Graan also aimed a thinly-veiled criticism at pool rivals Gloucester after the English side sent out a weakened side in Lyon and were beaten 55-10.

“Munster will always play their best team in this competition, it’s not a competition to experiment, it’s the Champions Cup and we’ll always play our best team, that’s why it’s called the Champions Cup.”

Meanwhile, Van Graan confirmed last night that Peter Malone, the Munster academy manager, was not currently with the province. Munster have brought in IRFU elite player development head Peter Smyth while Munster elite player development officer Greig Oliver took charge of the Munster A team that travelled to Belfast on Saturday and were beaten 22-10.

“He’s on personal leave,” van Graan said of Malone, who has also served as an Ireland U20 coach. “So, Peter Smyth is in with us.”