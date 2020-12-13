Young guns inspire Munster to victory in Champions Cup opener

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster 21 Harlequins 7

Youngs guns Gavin Coombes and Ben Healy helped Munster get their Heineken Champions Cup campaign off to a winning start with a home win in a hard-fought battle on Sunday evening in Limerick.

Academy fly-half Ben Healy added to his growing reputation by coming off the bench and sending a long-range penalty over in the second half while back-rower Coombes justified his selection by head coach Johann van Graan as he grabbed Munster’s second and final try on his European debut.

Harlequins, with former Munster hooker and forwards coach Jerry Flannery on their coaching staff, did themselves few favours, their poor discipline seeing all three of their back-rowers sin-binned during the game, including captain Alex Dombrandt for a cynical late hit of Healy.

Yet Munster deserved their win, kick-started by two first-half penalties from starting 10 JJ Hanrahan and a penalty try early in the second half.

Munster had held a 6-0 lead at the half-time break through Hanrahan’s penalties on 13 and 37 minutes, though Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith had missed two shots at goal and the visitors had seen a try disallowed for a forward pass.

Munster had not been without their chances, though, with Mike Haley getting into the right-hand corner off the back of a strong spell of home pressure and a penalty advantage, With little room to work with the full-back could not quite ground. More disappointment was to follow after referee Pascal Guazere went back to the initial penalty on the left side of the pitch with Hanrahan sending his kick to the corner dead as his pack was readying for the five-metre lineout from which to launch an assault on the line.

Munster's Keith Earls. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Still Munster went forward, Tadhg Beirne producing an explosive break off the back of a ruck just over his 22 and carrying over the Quins 10-metre line where flanker James Chisolm was penalised for a side-entry at the resulting ruck.

It earned the Quins man a yellow card a minute before the interval and a chance for Hanrahan to open a nine-point lead, only for the penalty to shade the wrong side of the upright.

After a slow start it needed a more authoritative second half from the home side and one was duly delivered, the pack capitalising on a powerful maul on 50 minutes which Quins collapsed at the line, referee Pascal Gauzere awarding the penalty try and binning Will Evans in the process.

Munster’s 13-0 lead did not last long, Quins wing Cadan Murley receiving a short pass on the blindside and brushing off a weak Andrew Conway tackle to hit back with try five minutes later, converted by Smith.

Yet the indiscipline ruined any hope of a comeback. Munster had also lost Stephen Archer to the sin-bin on 46 minutes for not giving Danny Care 10 metres at a tap and go.

Munster's Gavin Coombes celebrates after scoring a try with Peter O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

For just a few minutes the visitors had a man advantage until Dombrandt’s moment of madness, shoulder charging Healy late and sending the 21-year-old crashing to the floor. The fly-half looked hurt but he brushed himself down and from inside his own half sent a laser of a penalty on a low trajectory between the posts, pushing the home lead to 16-7.

Then came Coombes, peeling off another strong maul and powering his way through three defenders to ground over the line, his sixth try in as many starts. All in all, a great way to start a European career and an encouraging opening victory for Munster ahead of a trip to Clermont next Saturday.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway (R Scannell, 75), C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan (B Healy, 59), C Murray (C Casey, 64); J Cronin (J Wycherley, 69), K O’Byrne (R Marshall, 60), S Archer (J Ryan, 64); J Kleyn (F Wycherley, 60), T Beirne; G Coombes, P O’Mahony - captain, CJ Stander (J O’Donoghue, 64).

HARLEQUINS: M Brown (R Chisholm, 54); N Earle, L Northmore, B Tapuai, C Murley (W Edwards, 67); M Smith, D Care (S Steele, 61); J Marler (S Garcia Botta, 72), S Baldwin (E Elia, 72), W Louw; H Tizard, G Young; J Chisholm (T Lawday, 61), W Evans (R De Carpentier, 72), A Dombrandt - captain.

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France).