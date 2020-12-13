Relieved Racing 92 just hold on to defy brave Connacht display

European Champions Cup: Racing 92 26 Connacht 22

The look of relief on the faces of the Racing 92 players at the final whistle aptly summed up how Connacht had come so close to pulling off the shock of the weekend in Paris.

Racing 92 had to defend stoutly in the final moments to prevent a first-ever Heineken Champions Cup loss at La Défense Arena as Connacht came from 26-8 behind in the final quarter to deservedly claim a bonus point and come so close to emulating their 2013 victory in Toulouse.

In the end, the star-studded Parisians did enough to hold out for victory but Andy Friend and his men will take enormous confidence from this display and will go into next weekend’s clash with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears with a pep in their step.

A lot of the damage to Connacht was done in the opening half when a misfiring lineout, badly missing the influence of Quinn Roux and Gavin Thornbury, pushed them on the backfoot and Racing turned the screw and punished any mistakes or shortcomings.

Connacht, who trailed 19-8 at the break, suffered further set-backs when they lost skipper Jarrad Butler to a head injury and debutant flanker Sean Masterson, who suffered a knee injury in a superb tackle on Racing captain Henry Chavancy.

Racing’s strength on the ball gave them a platform to run in three tries in the opening 24 minutes and a rout was feared from a side who are one of the tournament favourites after finishing runners-up three times in the last five years.

They showed their power after six minutes with a penalty to the left corner which was recycled a few times before 20-stone tighthead Georges Henri Colombe bulldozed over.

Jack Carty pulled back a penalty for Connacht but after losing Butler, they suffered another huge blow when huge Fijian centre Virimi Vakatawa burst through Matt Healy’s tackle before sprinting down the right and sending Kurtley Beale over.

Their 21-year old debutant winger Donovan Taufifenua displayed acrobatic skill to score their third try in left corner after 24 minutes to lead 19-3 and it seemed the floodgates would open.

But Connacht, with John Porch, centres Tom Daly and Sammy Arnold, loosehead Denis Buckley and lock Ultan Dillane leading the way, they hit back and dominated to the break.

Dillane knocked on in the tackle from scrum-half Teddy Iribaren just short of the line three minutes from the break but they were given a lifeline on the stroke of half-time when Jack Carty, playing an advantage, delivered a pinpoint crossfield kick which Healy did superbly to hold and get over.

Vakatawa had a try scratched for an earlier knock-on nine minutes after the restart but the reprieve was short-lived for Connacht as former All Black Dominic Bird finished another good maul, with Iribaren’s conversion making it 26-8.

Connacht refused to die and got back in the game when Alex Wootton intercepted and ran from inside his own 22 after 62 minutes.

Tom Daly took over the kicking from Carty who had a knock and his conversion made it 26-15.

Beale had a second try ruled out after Teddy Thomas sent a forward pass in a simple two-on-one with Porch and Connacht hit back and were rewarded for a pounding of the home line when Conor Oliver got over four minutes from time. Daly again converted and Connacht had chances in the final moments to snatch a famous win but Tiernan O’Halloran couldn’t reach his hacked kick and in the final play they were unable to make a lineout penalty count as the relieved Parisians held on for victory.

Scorers for Racing 92: G Colombe, K Beale, D Taofifenua, D Bird tries; M Machenaud, T Iribaren 2 cons

Scorers for Connacht: M Healy, A Wootton, C Oliver tries; J Carty pen; T Daly 2 cons

RACING 92: K Beale; T Thomas, V Vakatawa, H Chavancy (c), D Taofifenua; F Russell, T Iribaren (M Machenaud 2-14 HIA & 60); E Ben Arous (G Gogichashvili 51), C Chat (K Le Guen 18), G Colombe (C Gomes Sa 51); B Le Roux (D Ryan 68), D Bird; W Lauret (I Diallo 60), B Chouzenoux, F Sanconnie.

CONNACHT: J Porch (T O'Halloran 77); A Wootton, S Arnold (B Aki 51), T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 51); D Buckley (J Duggan 64), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 66), F Bealham (J Aungier 51); E Masterson, U Dillane; S Masterson (C Prendergast 35), J Butler (c) (C Oliver 14 HIA), P Boyle.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).