Leinster brush Montpellier aside in impressive European opener

Heineken European Champions Cup: Montpellier 14 Leinster 35

Unbeaten and untouchable in the Guinness PRO14 this last season-and-a-bit, the question continues to be whether Leinster can translate that into European success.

We'll see but they certainly started their quest for a fifth title on Saturday night in some style.

Montpellier have little by way of tradition in the Champions Cup but this trip to France should have still represented a significant step up for a side desperate to make amends for that traumatic quarter-final loss to Saracens a few short months ago.

This was also an interesting test case for all those who crib about Leinster winning domestic league games with a 'B' team. Leo Cullen kept most of his big names in reserve, where he had seven Ireland internationals back from the Autumn Nations Cup and, in Ryan Baird, a man who isn't far removed from his first cap.

That test septet became six shortly before kick-off when Johnny Sexton, troubled by a dead leg this last while, felt the muscle tighten during the warm-up. His place in the reserves was taken by Harry Byrne, younger brother of Ross who started at ten.

None of this mattered. A 21-point win was in no way a flattering margin, their five tries handing them five points in Group A and setting them up perfectly for one of the four qualifying spots when the shortened pool stages end next month.

Jimmy O'Brien of Leinster beats the tackle by Louis Picamoles of Montpellier on his way to scoring his side's fifth try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 match between Montpellier and Leinster at the GGL Stadium in Montpellier, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The visitors started superbly against a Montpellier side that has lost more games than they have won so far in the Top 14 but one showing just three changes from the XV that came away from Clermont the week before with a win.

The visitors negated the physical strengths of a gargantuan French pack by playing a fast and fluid brand of rugby and they were rewarded after just five minutes when a superb team move ended with Josh van der Flier touching down.

Two more tries followed in the first-half, Ciaran Frawley marking his first European start with his first European try and Dave Kearney going over after a Caelan Doris steal at the ruck and a brilliant Ross Byrne cross-kick four minutes before half-time.

That left Leinster with a 20-6 lead at the break. It should have been even better but Ross Byrne missed two gettable conversions and the gap was down to eleven when Benoit Paillaugue kicked his third penalty three minutes after the restart.

Leinster struggled to match their previous heights in the third quarter with both setpiece pillars having their issues. but they pushed the advantage back out to 14 with a Harry Byrne penalty and the fourth try and bonus point followed when Dan Leavy scored with just over ten to go.

The joy with which his teammates met the try spoke for the journey taken by the flanker who endured 18 months of rehab on the back of a serious and complicated knee injury during the 2018-19 Champions Cup quarter-final at home to Ulster.

Gabriel N'Gandebe did manage a consolation try for the French with mere minutes to go but Jimmy O'Brien ensured that Leinster would have the final say by crossing over with the clock in the red.

Montpellier: V Rattez; G N'Gandebe, Y Reilhac, A Vincent, Vmartin; A Lozowski, B Paillaugue; G Fichten, G Guirado, M Haouas; B Chalereau, P Willemse; NJ van Rensburg, Y Camara, J Du Plessis.

Replacements: B Du Plessis for Guirado (48); T Lamositele for Haouas (50); L Picamoles for Chalereau (58); L Foursans-Bourdette for Lozowski (64); E Forletta for Fichten (66); P Vallée for Martin (72).

Leinster: J O'Brien; H Keenan, R Henshawm C Frawley, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: C Healy for Dooley, R Kelleher for Tracy and A Porter for Bent (all 45); J Ryan for Fardy (53); D Leavy for Doris (60); H Byrne for R Byrne (62); R Baird for Toner and J Gibson-Park for McGrath (both 70).

Referee: K Dickson (England).















































