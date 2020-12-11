Toulouse's individual brilliance too good for Ulster's solid team effort

Champions Cup: Ulster 22 Toulouse 29

A couple of rockstar tries and moments of individual brilliance triumphed over the collective might of Ulster ending a 25-game unbeaten run for the home side at Kingspan Stadium.

Two tries from the pocket rocket Cheslin Kolbe and another champagne moment from Antoine Dupont helped Toulouse to an opening Champions Cup victory in wretched conditions in Belfast.

The wet, windy conditions were horrible and perfect for welcoming the four-time champions to Belfast, with the easing of Covid restrictions meaning 500 Ulster fans were allowed to witness the drama first-hand.

Despite winning eight from eight this season in the PRO14 there was real concern that the lack of a serious test left Ulster ill-prepared for the step up, but they made a brilliant start with two tries inside 17 minutes.

The huge Toulouse pack dominated early on at scrum time but Ulster’s setpiece was strong and on a filthy night made for forwards, the home side capitalised on a score off a lineout.

Skipper Sam Carter took the lineout and Rob Herring rode shotgun at the base of the maul before crashing over for his 20th Ulster try. Cooney added the extras.

Ulster picked a good night to pull out their best try of the season, which was finished by Madigan.

Maxime Médard of Toulouse is tackled by James Hume of Ulster. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A midfield scrum, which posed no immediate threat to Toulouse, within seconds had turned into a devastating move for Ulster. Cooney and Madigan involved but it was the work of Matt Faddes, who held the touchline superbly, and then James Hume who ran a great line taking out two defenders, which set up Madigan to finish a brilliantly coached – and executed – try.

Toulouse were living off scraps but the individual brilliance of Cheslin Kolbe and Antoine Dupont meant they trailed at the interval.

South African mini-tank Kolbe’s chip and chase was world class with very little Ulster could do about it.

Having survived a bout of Toulouse pressure it looked like Ulster would go in ahead at half time but out of nothing on the halfway line Dupont bamboozled the Ulster backline from the base of a scrum, a show and go selling a dummy to Mikey Lowry to sail in for a superb individual effort.

Ramos converted to leave Ulster, despite doing most things right, trailing 14-12 at half time.

Cooney struck first in the second half with a penalty but missed a very kickable subsequent kick at goal and Rory Arnold forced his way over for Toulouse’s third try to put them back in front after 52 minutes.

Ulster lost Carter and Coetzee to injury but Herring bagged a second for Ulster, peeling off the back of a maul to sneak over and Cooney converted to nudge Ulster back in front leading 22-21.

Cheslin Kolbe of Toulouse goes over to score his side's fourth try. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Given the quality and the pace of the game, further scores seemed inevitable and Kolbe created another moment of quality to go over in the corner. He inflicted a torrid night on Jacob Stockdale and stepped inside the Ulster man for a bonus-point fourth try for the visitors.

Even though Maxime Medard was sin-binned late on, Toulouse finished strongly with a Thomas Ramos penalty securing an impressive opening victory for the four-time European champions.

Ulster: M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter (capt); M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, D O’Connor, G Jones, A Mathewson, S Moore, C Gilroy

Toulouse: M Medard; M Lebel, S Guitone, R Ntamack, C Kolbe; T Ramos, A Dupont; C Bailie, G Marchand, C Faumuina; R Arnold, I Tekori; R Elstadt, A Placines, S Tolofua

Replacements: J Marchand, R Neti, D Ainu’u, E Meafou, L Madaule, Y Youyoutte, P Ahki, A Bales

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)