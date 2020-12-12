Munster blend old and new for latest tilt at Europe

Gametime breeds confidence, which in turn brings readiness for bigger challenges and having climbed the required steps Gavin Coombes appears to have timed his run into Munster’s European back-row with perfection,

West Cork born and bred, Coombes, 23, will make his Heineken Champions Cup debut when Munster welcome Harlequins to Thomond Park tomorrow (5.30pm) for the opening pool game in a revamped and condensed competition.

He will be the latest academy graduate to make the leap into European club rugby’s premier competition, following in the recent wake of Fineen Wycherley, Calvin Nash, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey and Shane Daly. Ben Healy is another to have stepped up a grade and he is still in the academy, as will be loosehead prop Josh Wycherley, Fineen’s younger brother set for his Champions Cup bow off the bench having been named in Johann van Graan’s matchday squad yesterday.

All of them have proved their worth in the PRO14 and for back-rower Coombes his reward comes off the back of five successive starts at No.8 in which he has scored five tries.

“Over-rated player. Sick of hearing about him,” Graham Rowntree joked about Coombes this week. “No, he’s great. Like a lot of the youngsters, he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do and you can see in his performances he’s gaining confidence in his skills, and he works hard on his game. He’s still got a bit to go in terms of his fitness. He knows that.

“He’s developing, but like a lot of these young guys, they’re diligent and doing what we ask them to do. They’ll go out there, they’ll work and we’ve got to drag them off the field in some sessions because they’re just working on their extras.

Gavin is a great example of a guy who’s applied himself and he’s had a taste of what playing feels like and he just wants more and more.

Coombes, named at blindside flanker, will be surrounded by experience tomorrow with captain Peter O’Mahony on the openside and CJ Stander at No 8, two of seven Irish internationals restored to the Munster XV after eight weeks in Ireland camp.

He has shone in their absence as Munster have started the 2020-21 season unbeaten with seven PRO14 wins from seven and Rowntree admitting the rise of the aforementioned young guns has led to longer selection meetings now the international contingent is back in harness.

Fitting them properly into a starting line-up and ensuring they do not sink without trace is a crucial element of the selection process and the forwards coach is more than comfortable about placing Coombes alongside Stander and captain O’Mahony, whose performance for Ireland against Scotland last week, also at openside, signified a player in great form.

What O’Mahony brings, Rowntree said, was: “Just pure experience at the top level in the big games. Pete is a proper warrior. I love working with the guy. He needs to cheer up now and then, but we’re working on that!

“I love his aggression around the ruck and just his aggression (in general). Even with a foot in touch (for a disallowed second-half try last Saturday) he’s arguing with the touch judge: ‘Who put the line there?’

"He’s good for the group because he pulls people along with his standards and his leadership. He’s more of a ‘follow me lads’ than a big speaker. I like that.”

Van Graan also handed the expected Champions Cup debut for Springbok centre Damian de Allende, who will partner Chris Farrell in midfield with Keith Earls making his first Munster appearance of the campaign alongside full-back Mike Haley and fellow Ireland wing Andrew Conway. Conor Murray is back at number nine with JJ Hanrahan as younger half-backs Casey and Healy provide cover from the replacements.

Tadhg Beirne comes straight into the second row in partnership with Jean Kleyn while there are two changes to the front row which started the 52-3 PRO14 win over Zebre last time out with James Cronin replacing Josh Wycherley at loosehead, Kevin O’Byrne in at hooker for Rhys Marshall while Stephen Archer holds off the returning John Ryan at tighthead.

Harlequins head coach Paul Gustard has strengthened his team that beat Gloucester in the Premiership last week, with England loosehead Joe Marler back from national duty and full-back Mike Brown recalled after being rested last weekend. The one enforced change sees Australian international Ben Tapuai start at inside centre, replacing suspended Springbok Andre Esterhuizen.

"Good club, got a bit of form recently, haven't they?”

Rowntree said of a Quins side whose forwards he coached from 2016-18, his role since occupied in part by his Munster predecessor Jerry Flannery.

“I like how they play, they play a particular style that can hurt you if you give them the time and space. I've not really considered the predecessor and successor thing, this is just a huge English club coming here in the first round of Europe and… at the moment, I'm worried about forward play and stopping them playing."