Johnny Sexton on the bench as Leo Cullen names team for Champions Cup opener

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has handed starts to five of his returning Irish stars for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup at Montpellier and packed his bench with several more internationals for the trip to the south of France.

Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Ross Byrne, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris all go straight into the four-time European champions’ starting line-up while Cullen has named club captain Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Cian Healy and Ronan Kelleher among his replacements.

Full-back Jimmy O'Brien’s recovery from a back injury means he will make his European debut on the opening weekend in a back three also featuring Keenan and Dave Kearney. Henshaw returns to the midfield for his 50th Leinster cap and will partner inside centre Ciarán Frawley as he makes his first Champions Cup start.

With Gibson-Park and Sexton on the bench, Leinster’s starting half-backs will be Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne. Sexton has recovered from the dead leg he sustained in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland last Saturday.

It is a side captained from blindside flanker by Rhys Ruddock in a back row also including Caelan Doris at No.8 and Josh van der Flier at openside.

Devin Toner and Scott Fardy form the second row with James Ryan on the bench having come through his return to play protocols following a second-half Head Injury Assessment during the third=place play-off win against the Scots.

Dan Leavy is also included among the replacements, one of six forwards with the half-back pairing the only backline cover.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; H Keenan, R Henshaw, C Frawley, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock - captain, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, A Porter, J Ryan, R Baird, J Gibson-Park, J Sexton, D Leavy.

MONTPELLIER: V Rattez; G N'gandebe, Y Reilhac, A Vincent - captain, V Martin; A Lozowski, B Paillaugue; G Fichten, G Guirado, M Haouas; B Chalureau, P Willemse; N Janse van Rensburg, Y Camara, J Du Plessis.

Replacements: B Du Plessis, E Forletta, T Lamositele, L Picamoles , C Timu, L Foursans, P Vallée, A Bevia.