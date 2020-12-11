Gavin Coombes handed first European start for Munster

Gavin Coombes will make his European debut for Munster against Harlequins after being named alongside Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander in the back row for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

Head coach Johann van Graan has rewarded the 23-year-old from West Cork for a great start to the 2020-21 season in which Coombes has scored five tries in five starts at No.8. The Skibbereen native has been handed the blindside flanker role for the English Premiership side’s visit to Limerick, with captain O’Mahony on the openside and Stander returning to No.8, two of eight Irish internationals restored to the Munster XV after an eight-week absence on Test duty.

There will also be a Champions Cup debut for Springbok centre Damian de Allende following his summer move from Japanese side Panasonic Wild Knights and a possible one off the bench for academy loosehead prop Josh Wycherley, 21, whose brother Fineen, 23, has passed fit to join the replacements at lock having recovered from a minor groin injury.

De Allende will partner Chris Farrell in midfield with Keith Earls making his first Munster appearance of the campaign alongside full-back Mike Haley and fellow Ireland wing Andrew Conway. Conor Murray is back at number nine with JJ Hanrahan as younger half-backs Craig Casey and Ben Healy provide cover from the replacements.

Tadhg Beirne comes straight into the second row in partnership with Jean Kleyn while there are two changes to the front row which started the 52-3 PRO14 win over Zebre last time out with James Cronin replacing Josh Wycherley at loosehead, Kevin O’Byrne in at hooker for Rhys Marshall while Stephen Archer holds off the returning John Ryan at tighthead.

“This is going to be a real 23-man effort at Thomond Park on Sunday,” van Graan said.

“The players are driving each other so much and they were all tight calls between who starts, who the impact players are and who plays for Munster A against Ulster on Saturday.

“Gavin Coombes makes his European debut in the back row and we look forward to seeing him perform and Josh Wycherley from the academy could make his Champions Cup debut, so it will be a special day for them.

“Harlequins are a quality outfit across the board and we’re really looking forward to the challenge on Sunday.”

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Cronin, K O’Byrne, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; G Coombes, P O’Mahony - captain, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Marshall, J Wycherley, J Ryan, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, B Healy, R Scannell.

HARLEQUINS: M Brown; N Earle, L Northmore, B Tapuai, C Murley; M Smith, D Care; J Marler, S Baldwin, W Louw; H Tizard, G Young; J Chisholm, W Evans, A Dombrandt - captain.

Replacements: E Elia, S Garcia Botta, F Baxter, R De Carpentier, T Lawday, S Steele, J Lang, R Chisholm.