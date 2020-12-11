My game is still developing at Ulster, says settled Ian Madigan

Ian Madigan says he has become a better player since joining Ulster in the summer.

Even with the vast experience and knowledge he has gleaned at Leinster, Begles-Bordeaux and Bristol Bears as well as those 30 Ireland caps playing in big pressure Six Nations and World Cup games, he feels that maybe for the first time in a long time, he is being challenged and really coached.

Madigan, 31, starts at fly-half for Ulster in tonight’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against four-time champions Toulouse at Kingspan Stadium.

It is his first game in the competition for three years, when ironically he lined out for Bordeaux against Ulster.

“It's a great player group here, and I felt like I'd settled in literally after my first week.

“The coaching set-up are very open-minded and you can approach them with your own ideas and you can work with them.

They're also very challenging. I've come here and I feel like I've really been coached.

“I still have so much learning to do in the game, and whether it's working with Jared Payne on defence, working on my tackle technique or what position I take up in the defensive line.

“Similar in attack with Dwayne Peel, he's been great trying to get me flatter, playing more upfield, challenging the line, bringing more players into the game.”

Madigan has played in 10 games for Ulster, starting five of them, since rugby resumed in August after lockdown with Billy Burns still regarded as the number one 10.

The high point, or certainly the most memorable, was his clutch kicking in the PRO14 semi-final win over Edinburgh with a late conversion and penalty which got Ulster over the line at Murrayfield. As he surveys his work so far in what at the moment remains a one-year contract at Ulster, Madigan is happy with his lot.

“For me, to be able to look back, which is probably something we don't do a lot as players, over the last eight games this season and five or six games at the tail end of last season, I've been able to see my game has come on a lot since I arrived here.

“I feel like I am building momentum on a personal note, and from a team perspective I feel I'm really fitting into the quality system we have here.”

Ntamack, Ramos and Kolbe are class acts for Toulouse but their biggest star of all is probably scrum half Antoine Dupont, who Madigan believes is the best scrum-half in the world.

“It is difficult to predict what they’re going to do sometimes but it starts with putting them under pressure and taking their time away because if you sit back off these guys, it just means their options are open to them for much longer.

“If we get up in their face, we feel we’ll be able to play on top of them.”

Jacob Stockdale returns to the Ulster team on the left wing. Stuart McCloskey also returns from international duty to partner James Hume in midfield, with Michael Lowry retained at fullback.

Stockdale received some criticism playing in the less familiar role of fullback for Ireland in recent weeks and of his seven starts for Ulster since rugby resumed in August, five have been in the number 15 jersey.

However his two previous starts on the left wing for Ulster in that time have been the PRO14 final against Leinster and the Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Toulouse, suggesting Ulster feel that is where he can do most damage.

Ulster lost 36-8 away to Toulouse in September but have a good record against in Belfast against the French side, who have only won once in five visits.

Ulster: M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter (capt); S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, D O’Connor, M Rea, A Mathewson, S Moore, C Gilroy Toulouse: M Medard; M Lebel, S Guitone, R Ntamack, C Kolbe; T Ramos, A Dupont; C Bailie, G Marchand, C Faumuina; R Arnold, I Tekori; R Elstadt, A Placines, S Tolofua Replacements: J Marchand, R Neti, D Ainu’u, E Meafou, L Madaule, Y Youyoutte, P Ahki, A Bales