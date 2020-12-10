Munster coach Graham Rowntree shaken by ‘saddening’ Steve Thompson news

Graham Rowntree’s response yesterday to the news that former England team-mate Steve Thompson had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia was multi-layered.

Both his sadness for a friend’s plight and the unsettledness he felt about what that could mean for him were entirely understandable, but the Munster forwards coach was also confident that today’s players are much better protected than those of his generation.

Thompson, 42, earlier this week revealed that he had joined seven other former players, all under the age of 45, in preparing to launch a legal action for negligence against World Rugby, England’s Rugby Football Union, and the Welsh Rugby Union.

All of them have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a degenerative disease found in people who have sustained significant brain trauma and they will claim they were not protected from the risks caused by concussion.

It is a test case that has huge ramifications for rugby with talk of an existential crisis for the professional game and the potential for multi-million-pound pay-outs should it be won by the claimants.

For Rowntree, though, it is a personal story of a friend’s suffering and all too close to home for a loosehead prop who served Leicester Tigers, England, and the Lions with distinction in a 17-year career from 1990-2007.

Thompson, a hooker, came along a little later, making his Northampton Saints debut in 1998 and pulling on an England jersey four years later, where his East Midlands rival Rowntree was waiting for him in the Test front row. Thompson won the World Cup with England in 2003 and toured New Zealand alongside Rowntree with the Lions in 2005.

Speaking to media yesterday as Munster continued their preparations for a Heineken Champions Cup home opener against Harlequins at Thomond Park on Sunday, Rowntree recalled Thompson’s 2002 debut against Scotland at Murrayfield.

"Great game, great win that was. I played a lot with Steve and we had some proper ding-dongs as well with Northampton/Leicester games. I played for the Lions with him (In 2005) and then ended up coaching him right up until he retired (in 2011). He's a character, a good man, a good mate of mine."

As to the news of Thompson’s diagnosis, Rowntree said: "It's scary stuff, yes it is. It's more than scary, it's saddening.

"It's quite unsettling really. I played in that era, I had concussions. I played alongside Steve, played against Steve, coached Steve. He's a mate. It's just horrible, it's proper saddening to hear that news. What can I say?

"But what I do know — the game has moved on. The players are looked after now, in particular concussion protocols, the way the game is refereed in terms of zero tolerance for high shots, etc.

"I have every confidence in how it's handled now. All our protocols are in place as a club and a sport, I am very confident about that. But it's sad news."

Asked a follow-up question about how he was personally “now in that side of life”, Rowntree replied: "I'm not going to go into that anymore. I think you detect how unsettling it is for a player like me who has played in that era to hear this and talk about it."

Thompson’s story and those of the other players preparing to bring the group action, including former Bath and England flanker Michael Lipman, 40, and Wales flanker Alix Popham, 41, struck a chord with current Munster full-back Mike Haley who read some of Tuesday’s interviews.

“It is incredibly sad, it is a tough read, you know, what they are going to have to go through you wouldn’t wish on anybody,” Haley said.

“It is interesting because it wasn’t that long ago but in terms of rugby it has tried its best to develop, you know, if you are looking after yourself, the red cards and penalties, there is no tip tackles, anywhere around the head is deemed a yellow card now and they are really trying to look after you there.

“But then at the same time, people are probably thinking back about when they were playing and this is coming out now so it is a hard read and it is just something we will just have to see how well it unfolds.”