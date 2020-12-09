Matt Gallagher set for extended spell on the sidelines, Munster confirm 

Munster look set to be without full-back Matt Gallagher for some time after the province revealed on Wednesday that the former Saracens player will go for surgery on the shoulder he injured against Zebre nine days ago.

Gallagher, 24, looked to be just hitting his straps following his summer move from England when he was injured attempting to score a try in the Guinness PRO14 home win over the Italians on November 30.

Munster assistant coach Graham Rowntree said Gallagher will be a real loss as the squad prepares for the Heineken Champions Cup opening round of pool action against Harlequins at Thomond Park on Sunday.

"He has taken his chances, he's played well, and to get injured the way he did over the tryline, that's sad for Matt,” Rowntree said.

“It's another unlucky player who was in some real form. He's a good lad as well, he has really fitted in here, such a good lad to coach. He's a real giver, he helps to coach the lads on the field and he will be a real loss. Hope he gets better really quickly."

Forwards coach Rowntree was able to welcome back second-row Fineen Wycherley to the selection mix, though, after the West Cork forward recovered from a low-grade groin injury.

"He's training, we'll see how he recovers from today. Today is quite a strenuous day, well, it is for the forwards. It's quite a strenuous day all round and we'll see how he recovers.

I think he'll be all right, he's a tough kid.

Munster on Tuesday welcomed back to the fold nine internationals after eight weeks away in Ireland camp and though their reintegration at the same stage of last season following even longer away at the World Cup, Rowntree said he was confident the squad could quickly get on the same page ahead of the visit of his former club Quins.

"They're used to it, they've done it before. We were able to give them some video clips of what we've been doing since they've been away and we've got them up to speed pretty quickly.

“They've trained well and we've just come off the back of a pretty tasty forwards unit session and the lads have slipped back in nicely. They're diligent people and nowadays we can put stuff online so they finish the Irish camp and then focus on what we're trying to do."

Rowntree also held out the prospect of continuing to blood younger squad members into the European games. Head coach Johann van Graan has given regular game time in the internationals’ absence to the likes of half-backs Craig Casey and Ben Healy, prop Josh Wycherley and back-rowers Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan and the now-injured John Hodnett and been rewarded with seven straight victories in the PRO14 and an unbeaten start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Asked whether he was comfortable to continue picking the young guns in the Champions Cup and with the Ireland stars back in harness, Rowntree said: "We wouldn't pick them if they weren't comfortable.

“The art to coaching and selection is bringing them in at the right time and with the right combinations. Johann, in particular, is very good at that - picking experienced guys around them - and it has worked.

"Fans are enjoying it because they're used to it. Think of the Munster legends who have gone before them who all started in the academy. Now we want to produce and promote that homegrown talent because it's the bedrock of the club.

"This is a chance where they've got to get on with it. We've got every confidence in them and I can't wait to see them play."