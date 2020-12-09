'Thomond Park, full or empty, is always going to be a very difficult place to go'

It's almost 11 years since Chris Ashton first experienced Thomond Park.

A convert from rugby league where he played for the Wigan Warrriors, the free-scoring Ashton touched down twice as the Northampton Saints beat Munster at Franklin's Gardens in the tournament opener in the 2009/10 season.

However, it the final round-robin game, with top spot in the group up for grabs, a Ronan O'Gara-inspired Munster edged out a nail-biting 12-9 win.

"Having come from rugby league, always playing against your local team, really, to be able to leave Northampton and go across to Thomond Park, and just experiencing Thomond Park when Munster were at the top and with a full crowd, it was something I’d never experienced before," Ashton said reflected on the narrow loss ahead of his return to the Limerick ground on Sunday.

"Just the passion, just the whole atmosphere of the tournament was something I hadn’t expected and didn’t have an idea about. So, to be able to start it off in such an amazing place, and just get a feel for it that way, you could tell there was a dramatic difference from the Champions Cup to your normal Premiership games.

"It’s something you want to get excited about, and you want to prove yourself in front of different teams all across Europe, and the only platform to do that is through the Champions Cup."

Harlequins are one of the select few teams who have beaten Munster at Thomond Park in Europe, scoring a 2011 Challenge Cup win.

The lack of a passionate 26,000 crowd is certainly a leveller, however, Ashton is under no illusions as to the task at hand.

"Munster have started really well in the league, and Thomond Park, whether full or empty, is always going to be a very difficult place to go and get a win.

"I’ve, unfortunately, not been able to go and do it (win at Thomond Park). So, it is a hard place to go and get a win, and, like I’ve said, the Champions Cup means an awful lot to Munster.

"So, we’ll be expecting both barrels come that game."

Ashton is also looking forward to lining out against former Munster player Simon Zebo in the next round as the Premiership side host Racing in round 2 and says the attacking brand of rugby the French side play will suit Quins better than this weekend's opener.

"I’m hoping it will actually suit us in how we play, playing against a team like Racing: they want to play (attacking) rugby with Finn (Russell), (Virimi) Vakatawa and Zebo, and all these players. They want to play a brand of rugby of throwing it around and, having played in France, I know how that works, but it can also create opportunities.

"Hopefully, we want to play in that style too, so it will be an open game and there’ll be some tries scored."