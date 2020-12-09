Andy Friend hoping Connacht can repeat most famous European win in France

It’s seven years this week since Connacht stunned the rugby world when they defeated Toulouse in their own backyard in the Heineken Cup and coach Andy Friend believes they are again capable of a big upset when they head to Paris on Sunday to take on Racing 92.

That 16-14 win paved the way for their most glorious period under Pat Lam and in a week where they are celebrating the 135th anniversary of their foundation, Friend said they are fired up for Simon Zebo and his star-studded side at the indoor La Défense Arena on Sunday.

Their record in France is impressive, 16 wins in 36 games, although 15 of those victories have come in the Challenge Cup. Their only Heineken Champions Cup win in six trips to France, four of which have been to Toulouse, remains that remarkable success in 2013 but Friend sees no reason it can’t be repeated.

“We talked on our virtual meeting yesterday as a group and just talked around that belief and my question was can we beat Racing? And the nods around the video screen, all 50 or so of them, were nodding their heads. That’s all we got to worry about then.”

Friend has never been inside Racing’s remarkable stadium and hopes of getting a run there on Saturday have not been possible.

"I don't believe any of our boys have been there. The first time we'll see it is when we get off the bus an hour before kick-off, so that's fine. You walk out, have a look up, and then get your game head on. It's just another rectangle, isn't it?"

Friend, who looks set to be without back-rower Sean O’Brien but has no other fresh injuries, will have all his internationals back and is convinced this is the stage Connacht deserve to be at.

"This is where I think we belong, to be honest with you, and that was our key message coming out of last year. We had the win against Gloucester, the win against Montpellier, and we pushed Toulouse away from home.

"We all said to each other that this is not something we should get overly excited about. It's great to be in it but we actually believe we belong in this competition.

"We've got two really big teams to start this season off with Racing and Bristol. We're focusing purely on Racing at the minute but it's a great stage and one we're proud to be on, but one we believe we should be on."