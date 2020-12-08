Damian de Allende: Returning Irish stars need to 'stand out and take responsibility'

Munster's Damian de Allende is hoping the province's returning international players will help his side make the step up from PRO14 to European rugby this weekend.

It has been a perfect start for Johann van Graan's side in the domestic competition with seven wins from seven but the province are all too aware that the level of competition will take a step up on Sunday as they welcome Premiership outfit Harlequins to Thomond Park.

"I think we’re all ready to take that next step up," De Allende said at the launch of the Champions Cup. "I think, with getting the Irish guys back next week, I think when they come back into the squad, I think they’ll appreciate it a lot more because there has been a lot of hard work put in."

While there were a number of unconvincing displays from Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup, playing at international level but stand to those returning to line out for their province, according to the South African.

"And obviously, coming back from the international squad, you want guys to obviously stand out and take responsibility. But I think when they come back, they’ll actually just get a nice feeling and I know they will add a lot more to our squad than what we have already.

So, hopefully, we can just keep the momentum going, and obviously, we’ve got lots coming up, but we’re all just looking forward to the next challenge, and we can’t wait for this next block of games to start.

Historically strong in the competition, newcomer to the squad De Allende is acutely aware of the tradition in Munster of playing big European matches, even if the latest edition sees a new format and matches behind closed doors.

So, what is it like for someone coming from the Southern Hemisphere entering the European fray with a club that has so much tradition?

"A lot of the guys speak about (the competition) a lot; even the guys coming to the academy speak about it a lot, and I think that’s something that not just the old guys want to achieve – it’s the youngsters that also want to achieve it with Munster. There’s a lot of pride and passion.

"I can just feel it in their voice and the way they speak about the Heineken Cup, and the feelings they get when they speak about Munster and the past, and obviously, what Munster have achieved in the past, and they just want to get that right and achieve what those other guys have.

"So, we know it’s only four games this year, but like previous years, we have to win all four games to get into the best position, and hopefully, we’ll get that right, and we just know that our job is to win the first – well, our job is to win the first four games "