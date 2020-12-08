Dan McFarland admits Ulster entering the unknown in Champions Cup

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has revealed he is worried his team are taking on French giants Toulouse on Friday without a proper test so far this season due to the lack of competition in the PRO14.

Ulster have won eight from eight and taken six bonus points and are already a massive 25 points clear of third place with the four Irish provinces occupying the top two places in both conferences.

McFarland has admitted the chasm in intensity and quality between the PRO14 and the European Champions Cup is huge, and it is concerning him ahead of Friday’s opener against the four-time champions Toulouse in Belfast.

“In terms of the step up, yes I am worried about that and we have spoken about it as a team,” he revealed.

“I genuinely don’t want to denigrate any of the opposition we have been playing because a lot of them have been decimated by international call-ups and missing guys through injury, but the bottom line is we won all eight games and got bonus points in six of them.

“Is that a trend you expect to carry on through European and inter-provincial games? Absolutely not, that is not going to happen.

“You could argue that Scarlets really pushed us at home and we had to win away in Cardiff so we have played bits of pressure rugby, although we didn’t play very well against Scarlets at home I didn’t think. So we have been in a couple of tight games but the level is going to be significantly different, yes.”

Ulster will be without captain Iain Henderson who suffered a knee injury in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland on Saturday.

Fly-half Billy Burns (groin) also got injured on international duty while wing Rob Lyttle is ruled out with a back injury, joining Louis Ludik, Luke Marshall, Rob Balacoune, Angus Curtis and Will Addison as unavailable backs.

“We are missing a lot of backs and a couple of our forwards, maybe three or four, but we have a lot of experienced forwards who played during that time and the young backs who have been playing have done a great job,” McFarland said.

“It is a totally different world coming into Europe.

“We are playing against a Toulouse team that is packed with size and experience up front and unbelievable plethora of talent in the backs, so it is a different world.”

McFarland admitted there will be “no quick turnaround” for 28-year-old lock Henderson, who was replaced during the first half of Saturday’s game in Dublin.

The timing of Henderson’s injury could hardly be worse with Ulster facing into a crucial period of four European Champions Cup games and three inter-pros in the next seven weeks.

Henderson had an initial scan on Sunday and will see a knee specialist this week.

When asked about the extent of the injury, McFarland replied: “We will hang on to that information until we have a more specific time frame on it, but it is not going to be a quick turnaround, I can tell you that.

“It is a big loss for us.”