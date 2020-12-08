Maradona was my only idol, says Felipe Contepomi

By any measure, it has been a rollercoaster few weeks for Argentinian sport. With the nation mourning the death of their most revered sporting and cultural icon, Diego Maradona, the country’s rugby team claiming their first ever win over New Zealand, followed by the damaging off-field controversy of the past seven days.

Old social media posts of a racist nature by captain Pablo Matera and two other players resurfaced as the squad came in for some heavy criticism following a perceived unsatisfactory tribute to Maradona. Matera, Guido Petto, and Santiago Socino were banned by the UAR (Argentinian rugby federation) and Matera stripped of the captaincy, only for the decision to be reversed two days later.

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi, an Argentina icon in his own right, admits it’s been a difficult time for a variety of reasons.

“For me, Diego Maradona, it’s hard to explain it, because I’m not fanatic in anything,” Contepomi explains.

“I don’t have idols, and he was probably my only sporting idol. Now he wasn’t a great example for life, but I always saw him as the player he was. That’s what reflected and for me that’s Maradona, when I see his video footage.

“It was sad, and in a certain way it was sad the way he ended up as well in the last 15-20 years, seeing an idol like that and the way he ended up, the entourage and so on. But I’ll always keep the best memories of Maradona and that’s him inside a football pitch, where he could express the best (of himself). That’s what he means for me.”

In terms of the controversy surrounding the Argentina rugby team, Contepomi, who won 87 caps for the Pumas in his playing days, felt disappointed by the actions of the three players and the messy fallout which ensued, with the UAR’s handling of the episode raising questions about how rugby deals with the issue of racism. Matera had posted a short apology for his comments before deleting his social media accounts.

“I condemn totally anything coming from racism or xenophobic comments or whatever,” Contempomi said. “Having said that, they were tweets from eight, nine years ago when these guys were youths. One thing for me that is important to understand is rugby is a way to not only to make (people) better players, but more so help you to be a better person.

“I know Matera had a troublesome youth in terms of some personal issues, in terms of family issues and maybe it wasn’t the best time (in his life) when he wrote those things. The person he is now probably doesn’t reflect what he wrote on those days, (but) it’s not an excuse.

“It is good to see that rugby played a part in informing them, making them better persons. Having said that if that had been written a year ago or this year... the things they wrote are not acceptable. They are not acceptable. Full stop.”

Looking ahead to Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup opener away to Montpellier on Saturday, Contepomi said Garry Ringrose (jaw) and James Lowe (groin) are unlikely to win their fitness battles, and that while captain Johnny Sexton should be available, they won’t risk him unless they are fully satisfied with his recovery from a dead leg as they head into a busy Christmas period.

“If we risk him now, say he’s not 100% and we play him against Montpellier and we get him out for the next four or five games, it’s not worth it. Sometimes you have to wait a bit longer and have him for more games in a row.”